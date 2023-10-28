Why Fans Can't Stand Ayesha Curry

The following article includes brief references to racism, colorism, and postpartum depression.

Ayesha Curry has been married to Golden State Warriors point guard Wardell Stephen "Steph" Curry II throughout the entirety of his NBA career, so she's become well-acquainted with the special kind of vitriol that some sports fans reserve for WAGs. Steph's four championship rings likely make Ayesha an even more attractive target for trolls.

Ayesha and Steph first met as teens. They were members of the same youth group at a Charlotte, North Carolina church, and Steph confessed to crushing on Ayesha a fair bit back then. However, he probably wouldn't have gotten very far if he had ever gathered up the courage to do more than admire her from afar. "I wasn't allowed to date in high school," Ayesha once explained to Parents magazine. Fate brought them back together when Steph was still playing college ball. Ayesha was living in Los Angeles at the time, and Steph was going to be there for the ESPYs. So, he finally asked her out via Facebook. "It was friend vibes ... until I dodged his first kiss," said Ayesha.

Theirs is the type of relationship that really seems to rankle haters. They've been together since before Steph became a professional athlete, à la Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, and Ayesha has become successful in her own right by turning her passion for cooking into a business empire. Ayesha Curry also isn't afraid to speak her mind, and her critics' favorite pastime seems to be parsing her words to find something to be outraged over.