The Drama That Led Sexyy Red Into Rapping

Sexyy Red is one of the biggest female rappers at the moment and rose to fame with her mixtape "Hood Hottest Princess," featuring trending songs such as "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." Her lyrics are eyebrow-raising, which comes as a surprise to her. "I ain't know I said nothing crazy ... It's real! I didn't think that was a wow factor," she told The Face about the response to her breakout hit, "Pound Town."

As a self-proclaimed "it girl," she knows that she's something special. "You just got to have confidence and know that you that. That's what make you the girl. Can't nobody tell you nothing about yourself. You do what you want to do. You don't care what the next person doing, you just follow your own rules, basically," Sexyy Red stated, per The Cut. The St. Louis native came into her career later than other rappers. In 2018, without intending to make music her livelihood, she came up with a rap dissing her boyfriend at the time and she realized she had a hidden talent.