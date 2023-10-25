The Drama That Led Sexyy Red Into Rapping
Sexyy Red is one of the biggest female rappers at the moment and rose to fame with her mixtape "Hood Hottest Princess," featuring trending songs such as "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." Her lyrics are eyebrow-raising, which comes as a surprise to her. "I ain't know I said nothing crazy ... It's real! I didn't think that was a wow factor," she told The Face about the response to her breakout hit, "Pound Town."
As a self-proclaimed "it girl," she knows that she's something special. "You just got to have confidence and know that you that. That's what make you the girl. Can't nobody tell you nothing about yourself. You do what you want to do. You don't care what the next person doing, you just follow your own rules, basically," Sexyy Red stated, per The Cut. The St. Louis native came into her career later than other rappers. In 2018, without intending to make music her livelihood, she came up with a rap dissing her boyfriend at the time and she realized she had a hidden talent.
Sexyy Red made a diss track about her cheating boyfriend
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and Sexyy Red's cheating boyfriend was what propelled her career. She shared with Complex that she made a "diss song about him and the girl and her friends" upon learning he was unfaithful. However, instead of being insulted, he was actually impressed with her rap and encouraged his friends to listen to it. "Then one day I was just like, 'Well I'm going to go record the song then, since he said I'm snapping.' So I made a whole other song and went to record it," Sexyy Red explained. Soon, people started asking her to send them her songs and inviting her to make appearances at clubs.
Rolling Stone revealed that the ex-boyfriend behind her inspiration is the father of her son, Chuckie, and is currently in jail. The topic is apparently painful to the rapper and while she didn't divulge why he's imprisoned, she shared, "It's a lot for me. That's my high school sweetheart. Free him. That's my dog. I hate being on this journey without him. I have my momma, but I don't have him." Although Sexyy Red has been linked with other men since her rise to fame, she still remains loyal to her ex.
Sexyy Red still keeps in touch with her high school sweetheart
Not even jail can keep Sexyy Red and her baby daddy apart. During an interview with "A Safe Place Podcast," she revealed that she was expecting a call from two separate men in jail and that she was trying to bail them out. She confessed the charges were "serious" and included gun and drug charges, as well as "fleeing the police." Sure enough, halfway through the podcast, she got a call from her jailed ex-boyfriend, who asked if she had called his lawyer. When asked what meal he would eat right now, Sexyy Red answered cheekily, "He want to eat me, baby."
While Sexyy Red and Drake were romantically linked after sharing flirtatious messages with each other on social media, on October 14, the "Looking for the Hoes" singer announced she was pregnant by posting a pic of her growing belly bump alongside SZA. "Team boy or team girl," she wrote. It's unclear who the father of her second baby is but in late September, she shared a pic of her in bed with a man wearing an ankle bracelet. "I like f***in wit drillaz... dread head killaz," she captioned.