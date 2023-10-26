Kristin Cavallari Admits To Having A Past Crush On NFL Star Travis Kelce

As soon as Taylor Swift started showing up in the Kansas City Chiefs' private box to cheer on Travis Kelce, the tight end became the man of the moment. Sales for his football jersey jumped by 400% after his relationship with the "Love Story" singer made headlines — a spike in popularity that had nothing to do with a certain blonde singer and everything to do with his four touchdowns (and counting) this season. Just kidding.

Quite possibly, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said it best when he said, "Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career ... This would be the biggest." Ever since Kelce became one half of Tayvis/Traylor, any and all comments made about his romantic life have come under scrutiny. In September, E! News reported that Kristin Cavallari seemingly put herself out there when she admitted to crushing on America's favorite tight end while hosting Kelce on her podcast, "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari." During the same episode, she told Kelce to his face that she was "in love with him."

Despite being linked to country singer Chase Rice, Cavallari has been single (and apparently ready to mingle) since splitting from her husband, NFL alum and former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler. If she has a thing for hunky football players, she wouldn't be the first. However, Cavallari wants the world to know her comments about Kelce were taken out of context. To paraphrase, it's not what you think.