What Theses 90's SNL Stars Are Doing Today

"Saturday Night Live" was so loaded with talent in the '90s that even some cast members who only lasted a short stint on the sketch comedy program went on to be famous outside the series. Janeane Garofalo, who had previously been a stand up comedian, had a huge year in 1994, with her breakout film role in the Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and her debut on "SNL." Yet, she left Lorne Michael's late night show mid-season and never looked back. Chris Rock was also briefly an "SNL" cast member, joining in 1990. Rock was fired from "SNL" before joining "In Living Color" for its final season. Sarah Silverman started as a writer for "SNL" before appearing in some sketches starting in 1993. Then, she received a fax after a year and half with the series explaining that she'd been axed. "I was that last year of the old guard and they started anew," Silverman told HuffPost Live. Two of these early '90s stars she was referring to included big names that sadly died far too young. Phil Hartman was with the series for eight seasons until leaving in 1994. Then, tragically, Hartman's wife murdered him in his sleep in 1998. Just one year earlier, Chris Farley died from a drug overdose.

Even with these tragedies of the former cast members, new faces joined to keep the sketch comedy program just as funny as ever throughout the decade. Here's what your favorite 90's "SNL" stars are up to today.