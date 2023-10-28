Red Flags In Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann's Decade-Long Marriage

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's estranged marriage is one of the messiest reality television relationships. The two met while Zolciak was filming Season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and he was at a "Dancing Stars of Atlanta" event. His certain body part was what caught her eye and she told him, "I've never in my whole life seen an a** like that. I just had to tell you. Adorable." Her compliment seemed to do the trick and the two started dating.

Fast forward over 11 years during which Zolciak and Biermann starred in their own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy" and also had four kids together. Things seemed to be heading toward forever-after but shockingly, Page Six reported that Zolciak had filed for divorce in May. After what seemed like a brief reconciliation, Biermann filed again in August, per People. The back and forth wasn't the only red flag in the former couple's marriage and there were clues from the beginning the two were eventually headed toward Splitsville.