Red Flags In Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann's Decade-Long Marriage
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's estranged marriage is one of the messiest reality television relationships. The two met while Zolciak was filming Season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and he was at a "Dancing Stars of Atlanta" event. His certain body part was what caught her eye and she told him, "I've never in my whole life seen an a** like that. I just had to tell you. Adorable." Her compliment seemed to do the trick and the two started dating.
Fast forward over 11 years during which Zolciak and Biermann starred in their own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy" and also had four kids together. Things seemed to be heading toward forever-after but shockingly, Page Six reported that Zolciak had filed for divorce in May. After what seemed like a brief reconciliation, Biermann filed again in August, per People. The back and forth wasn't the only red flag in the former couple's marriage and there were clues from the beginning the two were eventually headed toward Splitsville.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship moved fast
When Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann met in May 2010, it wasn't long until they took things to the next level. Just a few months into their relationship, the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star became pregnant with their first child together. In December of that same year, Zolciak confirmed to People that she was in her second trimester. At the time, they were not yet engaged but the "Tardy for the Party" singer expressed her desire to stay committed to Biermann. "Do I think I have a future with Kroy? Without a shadow of a doubt. He's just amazing. I shared baby news. I certainly would be sharing an engagement," she stated.
Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann was born in May 2011 and the following October, Zolciak got her wish. In a now-deleted tweet, she announced that she and Biermann were engaged (via Bravo). "I'm on a cloud and so blessed!!" she exclaimed. The two got married just a month later with Zolciak in an elaborate wedding dress that reportedly cost $58,000, per Slice. Her spending habits should have been a red flag to Biermann and he soon found out that his new wife was used to a much more luxurious lifestyle.
Kim Zolciak wanted a high-roller life
Fans of "RHOA" knew from the start that Kim Zolciak was used to being taken care of. Before she met Kroy Biermann, she had a sugar daddy she called "Big Poppa" who bought her a townhouse and a Range Rover, amongst other pricey things. It should have come as no surprise when Zolciak spent a whopping $1 million on her wedding to Biermann and that seems to have been the start of their financial woes. As reported by the Daily Mail, in an interview with Life & Style magazine, the reality star stated, "We spared no expense, you only do this once. This is it for me. It was very expensive, but we were in a position to do it, and I'm thankful for that."
Unfortunately for the wedding planner, Colin Cowie, Zolciak thought Bravo would cover the bill and left him high and dry for over a year, accusing her of owing him $20,000, per Radar Online. It's unclear if they settled the matter but that should have been a major sign of what was to come.
Their financial troubles became too much to overcome
Kim Zolciak's wedding planner drama was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to her and Kroy Biermann's finances. Although they landed their own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy," Zolciak's lavish spending eventually caught up to them. In February, ET revealed that their house was in foreclosure after they defaulted on the $1.65 million loan they took out back in 2012. The auction was soon canceled but Biermann begged a judge to let them sell the house due to them being "financially destitute" from Zolciak's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling," per TMZ. He also claimed the IRS had a lien on their home for $1.1 million in back taxes and owed creditors a bunch of money.
A few days before filing for divorce, Zolciak and Biermann got into it at their Atlanta home, Radar Online reported. When the authorities were called, a bodycam showed the former Atlanta Falcons player telling an officer that his problems with Zolciak began as soon as they were married. "In the last two years, she's gambled away $700,000 — just in the last two-and-a-half years. The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars — and she does it online," he told the cops. That wasn't the only accusation from Biermann and the two continued to denigrate each other's characters publicly.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann accused each other of horrible things
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are airing out all their dirty laundry amid their divorce. In a battle of he-said-she-said, Biermann claimed in the court documents that his estranged wife was "abusive" toward him in front of their kids, as reported by Page Six. He was also afraid she would talk about their marriage during a guest appearance on "RHOA" and requested a guardian be appointed for their kids. He also asked that she be evaluated, as he claimed she drove recklessly and exposed their kids to her constant gambling. Zolciak, on her part, alleged that Biermann smoked marijuana and asked that he be drug tested.
The "Ring Didn't Mean A Thing" singer addressed Biermann's accusations in a public statement from her lawyer obtained by People. "It's really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run," the statement read. "To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim's efforts to raise her children," Zolciak's lawyer continued. After all the back and forth, strangely enough, the two called off their divorce only for Biermann to file again for the second time.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have conflicting stories
Financial issues and alleged abuse must not have been enough for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to walk away as they decided to give their marriage another try, a source told People. "They're getting along and calling off the divorce. They're trying to make it work for the kids," the insider revealed. Both Zolciak and Biermann filed a motion to dismiss their divorce claims. However, two months later, Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak for the second time. The "RHOA" alum took to social media to state that despite the filing, she and Biermann were "living as husband and wife," per ET.
After Zolciak's claim, Biermann's lawyer firmly told Us Weekly, "There is no reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not wavered." A source shared, "They're all over the place. It's a constant yo-yo that never seems to end. They're back together today. But they could be off tomorrow." As of this writing, the two are still living in the Atlanta home that Biermann so desperately wants to sell.