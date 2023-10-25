Paris Hilton Isn't Holding Back Her Punches At Trolls Mocking Her Son

Paris Hilton is not living "The Simple Life" and is having to deal with trolls commenting on her son's looks. The reality star and her husband, Carter Reum, became first-time parents in January 2023 after announcing the surprise birth of her son, Phoenix, on social media. Hilton's photo showed her holding her newborn son's hand as she captioned the image, "You are already loved beyond words."

Since welcoming Phoenix via surrogate, Hilton has been enjoying the bliss of motherhood. She told Extra, "It's everything and more. I always wanted to be a mom, I am so happy that I have the perfect partner to do that with. Carter and I are just over the moon, obsessed with our little baby." The businesswoman hasn't been shy about motherhood and her son. Unlike many celebs, Hilton has been willing to share Phoenix on social media.

In July 2023, Hilton shared several photos and videos for Phoenix's half-birthday. She wrote, "This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much, angel baby." This has only been one of the many posts the reality star has shared of her new son. But her latest post of Phoenix has been gaining a lot more attention and not for the right reasons as Hilton is fighting back.