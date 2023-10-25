Paris Hilton Isn't Holding Back Her Punches At Trolls Mocking Her Son
Paris Hilton is not living "The Simple Life" and is having to deal with trolls commenting on her son's looks. The reality star and her husband, Carter Reum, became first-time parents in January 2023 after announcing the surprise birth of her son, Phoenix, on social media. Hilton's photo showed her holding her newborn son's hand as she captioned the image, "You are already loved beyond words."
Since welcoming Phoenix via surrogate, Hilton has been enjoying the bliss of motherhood. She told Extra, "It's everything and more. I always wanted to be a mom, I am so happy that I have the perfect partner to do that with. Carter and I are just over the moon, obsessed with our little baby." The businesswoman hasn't been shy about motherhood and her son. Unlike many celebs, Hilton has been willing to share Phoenix on social media.
In July 2023, Hilton shared several photos and videos for Phoenix's half-birthday. She wrote, "This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much, angel baby." This has only been one of the many posts the reality star has shared of her new son. But her latest post of Phoenix has been gaining a lot more attention and not for the right reasons as Hilton is fighting back.
Trolls criticized Paris Hilton's son
On October 19, Paris Hilton posted what she thought would just be another normal picture of her son, Phoenix. "The Simple Life" star held her son in her arms as they posed for several photos, captioning the post, "My precious angel baby Phoenix's first time in NYC." The post was cute, but trolls quickly took over the comments with remarks about the size of Phoenix's head.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared her son to Ted in the film, "Boss Baby," who notoriously has a large head. The comparisons to characters with rather large heads didn't stop there. An Instagram user commented on the page, "she adopted Stewie from family guy." The comments kept coming in as they flooded all of Hilton's social media. One Instagram user joked, "y'all he's just got a lot on his mind leave the kid alone." One after another, it was a constant cycle of hate comments directed at Phoenix.
However, some users were genuinely concerned over how unusual his head was shaped. One Instagram user suggested that he could have encephalitis, they wrote, "Does he have encephalitis? Like what is actually going on I'm not trying to be rude that doesn't seem normal." For those unfamiliar with encephalitis, it is essentially "inflammation of the brain," per the Mayo Clinic. While Hilton never confirmed this diagnosis to be true, she seemed to brush off all the comments.
Paris Hilton was unbothered by the hate comments
Paris Hilton's post has received a lot of attention as trolls have targeted her son, Phoenix. The size of Phoenix's head has become a hot topic of conversation, even though he is just a baby. Hilton and her son have continued to face more hate, and many were surprised the reality star left the comments open on her post and didn't shut them off completely. However, the businesswoman was seemingly unfazed by the hurtful comments, at least at first.
When a TikTok user criticized the trolls for sharing such nasty comments toward Hilton and her baby, the reality star decided to finally break her silence in the comments, per People. Hilton reportedly shared, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy." "The Simple Life" star also addressed concerns over whether it was normal and healthy for her son's head to be so large. Hilton shared, "And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Despite Hilton's comments, this didn't seem to stop online users from continuing to comment on her son's looks. And while she may have been unbothered by the hate at first, it became too much for the new mom.
Paris Hilton fights back against hate comments
Paris Hilton changed her tune about seemingly being unfazed by the comments made about her son. Days after she commented on the TikTok, she expressed on her Instagram Story (via People) how hurt she was by the backlash. While she understands that living in the spotlight comes with criticism, she believes her son shouldn't have to face such hate. She expressed, "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."
Hilton continued by sharing how she has "dreamt of being a mother" for a long time, although she probably never thought this criticism would come with it. She finished by saying, "It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."
Although Hilton hasn't experienced a lot of kindness recently, she did share one sweet video a fan made about her son to her Instagram Story, per People. The video featured some of the cutest photos of the reality star and her son since his birth. Hilton wrote on her story, "Thank you for making this beautiful video. Made me cry. So kind & thoughtful to make this & show me there is kindness in this world." Hilton is clearly blocking out the hate with the love she receives.