What All Of Travis Kelce's Exes Have Said About Him

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole called at least one timeout during their long-term relationship before it was game over in 2022. Nicole took to TikTok to express her feelings about the split, and it seems that one of the former couple's issues was Kelce deciding that he wasn't ready for a longer commitment. "You're not stupid Kayla. ... No, I am actually. ... Thought I'd get wifed after dating for 5 years," read the captions of her since-deleted video.

Unlike Maya Benberry, Nicole didn't launch a smear campaign against her ex when Taylor Swift entered the picture. Instead, she opened up about how she was feeling — and healing — after closing such a long chapter of her life. "I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time," she told People. "I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating." Nicole revealed that she was struggling with depression. Meanwhile, her fans kept praising her appearance, but therapy helped her realize that she needed to prioritize her mental health to start feeling better. Nicole also said that she's ready to move on from her breakup, making it clear that she does not want to be a character in Swift and Kelce's love story. "Everyone has to respect that," she said. "And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Despite the whirlwind of past controversies and public relationships, Kelce and Swift seem undeterred, focusing solely on their budding romance. Only time will tell if this newfound love will stand the test of the spotlight and scrutiny.