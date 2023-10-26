What All Of Travis Kelce's Exes Have Said About Him
As Travis Kelce embarks on a new chapter with Taylor Swift, several of his NFL ex-partners are speaking out about their past relationships with him. Swift, meanwhile, has kept her lips sealed about Kelce thus far — but the couple's body language speaks volumes. They've been photographed holding hands, and Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman Jr., even shared an Instagram photo of Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek. In the image, the singer is tilting her head almost all the way back to place her smackers on her lover's facial scruff, and he's grinning from ear to ear.
The sparks between these two have been flying fast, and watching Swift play the role of Kelce's biggest cheerleader on game day has become Swifties' new favorite pastime. While seeing Swift openly demonstrate her affection for one of her boyfriends on television is exciting and new for the singer's fans, Kelce has actually made out with multiple women on-camera in the past. Back in 2016, the tight end appeared on "Catching Kelce," an E! dating series that gave one lucky bachelorette from each U.S. state a shot at winning Kelce's heart. Kentucky native Maya Benberry made it to the end zone, but she didn't get to enjoy her victory for long. Benberry told "Inside Edition" that her relationship with Kelce lasted eight months, and she accused him of infidelity.
Maya Benberry feels betrayed in more than one way
After Maya Benberry and Travis Kelce broke up in 2017, Benberry expressed disappointment over Kelce's reaction after she sought his help dealing with the angry "Catching Kelce" fans who were attacking her online. Benberry is Black, and many of her haters sent her racist messages. "He didn't have my back. He didn't want his fans to give him backlash for addressing all of the hatred and racism," Benberry told Sarah Scoop. Because of how Kelce handled the situation, she said that she was unable to remain friends with her ex. "He embarrassed me in ways that a man that I thought I was going to marry should never do," she added.
After TMZ reported that Kelce was dating sportscaster Kayla Nicole in 2017, Benberry tweeted and deleted a post that read, "When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for 6." Benberry brought up her cheating allegations again when Kelce started dating Taylor Swift. However, she didn't just suggest that Swift should be concerned about Kelce being an unfaithful partner during her "Inside Edition" interview. "I feel like Travis is a narcissist," she said. "Most narcissists don't change." Benberry also shared her belief that Kelce's relationship with Swift isn't authentic because he keeps talking about the singer. TMZ spoke to a source close to Kelce, who denied Benberry's infidelity claims.
Kayla Nicole wanted a ring
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole called at least one timeout during their long-term relationship before it was game over in 2022. Nicole took to TikTok to express her feelings about the split, and it seems that one of the former couple's issues was Kelce deciding that he wasn't ready for a longer commitment. "You're not stupid Kayla. ... No, I am actually. ... Thought I'd get wifed after dating for 5 years," read the captions of her since-deleted video.
Unlike Maya Benberry, Nicole didn't launch a smear campaign against her ex when Taylor Swift entered the picture. Instead, she opened up about how she was feeling — and healing — after closing such a long chapter of her life. "I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time," she told People. "I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating." Nicole revealed that she was struggling with depression. Meanwhile, her fans kept praising her appearance, but therapy helped her realize that she needed to prioritize her mental health to start feeling better. Nicole also said that she's ready to move on from her breakup, making it clear that she does not want to be a character in Swift and Kelce's love story. "Everyone has to respect that," she said. "And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."
Despite the whirlwind of past controversies and public relationships, Kelce and Swift seem undeterred, focusing solely on their budding romance. Only time will tell if this newfound love will stand the test of the spotlight and scrutiny.