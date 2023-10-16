Body Language Expert Tells Us Travis Kelce Couldn't Hide His Romance With Taylor Swift In NYC
Is Traylor officially a couple? It sure seems like it! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to confirm their speculated romance, but it seems the two are positively "Enchanted" with one another thanks to their recent outings.
It's been anything but a "Cruel Summer" for Kelce and Swift, as the two have sparked a relationship. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted on the "New Heights" podcast that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number for the Grammy-winning musician, the world has been swept up in their romance. It all but seemed confirmed that the "Karma" singer was interested in Kelce after she attended not one, but three of his NFL games, rocking his team's gear and cheering him on from the sidelines. After his game in September, the couple was seen walking side-by-side in the stadium before they rode off into the sunset in Kelce's "Getaway Car." Although they have been seen together on multiple occasions, it has all been captured by onlookers and never seemed to be Swift or Kelce's choice to be exposed — until now.
Over the weekend of October 14, the couple made a very public appearance in New York City, and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.," seems to think this all but proves that Kelce can't help his infatuation with Swift.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pack on the PDA in NYC
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the perfect team in their first public outing together. On October 14, the couple made separate appearances on the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live." Swift introduced her friend, Ice Spice, and Kelce made a surprise appearance in a skit poking fun at all the attention his relationship with the "Love Story" singer has received. After the show aired, the two were then seen holding hands with one another as they attended an "SNL" after-party.
Kelce and Swift's behavior made it clear that they are exploring something romantic without having to say it. As body language expert Jess Ponce III exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Finally. As we've all suspected for weeks, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are more than just vibing. Can we say couple?!" Photos of the two hit the internet and Swifties did not miss a beat. Fans of the Grammy-winning musician noticed Kelce seems to have a thing for that "red lip classic thing" that Swift has, per the Mirror. Ponce explained, "Not only were they all smiles this weekend, there are clear signs that the two may have been kissing. Some observers noted her lip color on his facial hair and lips."
The lipstick mark seems evidence enough to prove the two are in a relationship. And not just that, but it's clear to Ponce that the "proximity of their bodies" deems Kelce and Swift more than just friends.
Expert says Travis Kelce is courting Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce seems like the perfect "Lover" for Taylor Swift. Their rumored romance only began a couple of months ago, but Swifties are noting how well the Kansas City Chiefs star seems to be treating Swift, especially with their latest NYC outings. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted, "do you see the difference? i love how travis walks several steps behind taylor while still protecting her. travis doesn't put taylor in the basement. he's not afraid of her shine. he lets her bejeweled." To many, including body language expert Jess Ponce III, Kelce's PDA shows he's super interested in the pop star and is courting her old-school style.
Ponce explained, "He's courting her. Every movement, every gesture — from him holding the door for her to the way he looks at her and reaches out for her hand — indicate a traditional romance is brewing." The "Blank Space" singer seems to love that the tight end is heavily expressing his interest in her. In September, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift "likes that he pursued her." It seems that sentiment still stands true.
Ponce shared, "[Swift] seems to be eating up! Unlike previous beaus, he comes across very old-fashioned in his approach. He's a true gentleman and one who is not intimidated by a powerful woman. Could this be the one?! Just maybe."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift couldn't keep their hands off one another
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made quite a splash in New York. The couple's first public outing together gained much attention, but that didn't seem to bother Kelce and Swift, who showed some serious affection toward one another.
Although paparazzi caught them holding hands to and from the car to events, what happened inside was even more affectionate. According to Entertainment Tonight, one source spilled details on the PDA the rumored couple packed on at the "SNL" after-party. They said, "Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren't shy with their PDA." At one point, the Kansas City Chiefs star even told Swift's bodyguard that he "could step aside, and he'd take it from there." The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off one another throughout the night (and weekend).
Another video of Kelce and Swift surfaced on the internet, showing the two having a cute moment spotted by an onlooker. The two embraced one another tightly as they swayed back and forth to the music in the restaurant. Like something out of a rom-com, Kelce and Swift made it seem like they were the only two people in the room. Even though they have yet to outright say they are in a relationship, it's clear that their actions prove the romance is there.