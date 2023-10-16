Body Language Expert Tells Us Travis Kelce Couldn't Hide His Romance With Taylor Swift In NYC

Is Traylor officially a couple? It sure seems like it! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to confirm their speculated romance, but it seems the two are positively "Enchanted" with one another thanks to their recent outings.

It's been anything but a "Cruel Summer" for Kelce and Swift, as the two have sparked a relationship. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted on the "New Heights" podcast that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number for the Grammy-winning musician, the world has been swept up in their romance. It all but seemed confirmed that the "Karma" singer was interested in Kelce after she attended not one, but three of his NFL games, rocking his team's gear and cheering him on from the sidelines. After his game in September, the couple was seen walking side-by-side in the stadium before they rode off into the sunset in Kelce's "Getaway Car." Although they have been seen together on multiple occasions, it has all been captured by onlookers and never seemed to be Swift or Kelce's choice to be exposed — until now.

Over the weekend of October 14, the couple made a very public appearance in New York City, and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E. S.O.M.E.," seems to think this all but proves that Kelce can't help his infatuation with Swift.