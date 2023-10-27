Is Maria Taylor Married? A Look At The NBC Football Host's Love Life

Maria Taylor is undoubtedly one of the most visible faces (and voices) in sports journalism. But despite her high-profile status, not many are privy to her love life — including the fact that she has been married twice.

The "Sunday Night Football" host had quite an intriguing 2021, notably quitting her years-long gig at ESPN and transferring to rival network NBC Sports. At the time, ESPN reportedly failed to meet her expected salary requirements — purportedly on par with what they were paying Stephen A. Smith — during contract negotiations. The New York Post reported that they were offering a $3 million annual salary, which is three times what she initially earned. But despite the lucrative proposal, Taylor eventually turned it down, effectively severing her ties from the network to which she had dedicated nearly a decade of her career.

However, it wasn't just ESPN that Taylor divorced that year. In 2021, she also parted ways with her first husband, Rodney Blackstock, after two years of marriage. That same year, she tied the knot with a man named Jon.