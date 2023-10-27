Is Maria Taylor Married? A Look At The NBC Football Host's Love Life
Maria Taylor is undoubtedly one of the most visible faces (and voices) in sports journalism. But despite her high-profile status, not many are privy to her love life — including the fact that she has been married twice.
The "Sunday Night Football" host had quite an intriguing 2021, notably quitting her years-long gig at ESPN and transferring to rival network NBC Sports. At the time, ESPN reportedly failed to meet her expected salary requirements — purportedly on par with what they were paying Stephen A. Smith — during contract negotiations. The New York Post reported that they were offering a $3 million annual salary, which is three times what she initially earned. But despite the lucrative proposal, Taylor eventually turned it down, effectively severing her ties from the network to which she had dedicated nearly a decade of her career.
However, it wasn't just ESPN that Taylor divorced that year. In 2021, she also parted ways with her first husband, Rodney Blackstock, after two years of marriage. That same year, she tied the knot with a man named Jon.
Maria Taylor has been married twice
Maria Taylor's love life has largely been shielded from the public eye, but in 2019, she spilled all the details about her romance with her first husband, Rodney Blackstock. Speaking with The Knot, the renowned host revealed that they met at a basketball game in 2014 and that it was love at first sight. He proposed just shy of a year later, and wedding plans were set for June 2016. But they soon realized they were rushing into marriage and called it quits. They officially reunited three years later. By then, both were finally ready to commit. The pair exchanged vows at a beach in Destin, Florida. Reflecting on their relationship, Taylor said: "You always knew there was love, but marriage adds this layer of security. We're going through our life together, forever."
Sadly, it wasn't forever at all, with the pair splitting in 2021 for undisclosed reasons. It didn't take Taylor long to find love again, however. In February 2021, she got hitched to a mystery man, who was later revealed to be named Jon. Taylor remains discreet about her new partner, but she shared in a TikTok post that they had known each other since they were in high school. "Our road to marriage was not easy... but it was worth it. He always wants me to shine... He pushes me to see my greatness even when I doubt myself," she gushed. "Thank you God for giving me the husband I've always prayed for."
Maria and Jon are building a family
In July 2023, Maria Taylor announced to fans that she and Jon were expecting. And while she's ecstatic about welcoming their first child, she opened up about her fertility struggles and how they went through hoops to conceive for three straight years. "My journey to motherhood has not been a straight path. It's been diverted by surgeries, multiple egg retrievals, and failed IVF cycles," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "There were times when I felt like my body was betraying me, that God didn't want me to become a mom and that I ultimately didn't deserve to be a mom." Despite feeling defeated, the pair didn't lose hope. "And now this fall I come into a new season carrying the greatest gift of all. Our sweet Prince will be here soon and I can't wait to be his mom!"
And now, unlike in the past when she has been secretive regarding details of her personal life, Taylor is happily documenting her pregnancy online, much to the delight of fans. In September 2023, as her bundle of joy grew to the size of an American football, she hinted at her aspirations of having her child become an athlete someday. "Celebrating NFL Kickoff with my own Franchise player in the making," she wrote.