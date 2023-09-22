Why Maria Taylor Really Left Her Hosting Gig At ESPN

Prolific sports journalist Maria Taylor left ESPN in 2021 after nearly a decade with the network, but her final days with the sports channel were anything but drama-free.

Taylor ascended to the ranks of sports broadcasting quite fast. After a successful career playing college ball at the University of Georgia, she transitioned into working as a reporter for the SEC Network. She got the opportunity to be on the sidelines of various events for college volleyball, football, and basketball games, proving that she's an all-around talent. "The big thing for me is I've always wanted to be versatile in the same way that as an athlete, you know, you don't want to be pigeonholed into one thing," she told Insider in an interview.

In 2019, she became the host of "NBA Countdown," but that apparently didn't sit well with her colleague Rachel Nichols, especially when Taylor was chosen to spearhead the NBA finals coverage a year later instead of her. Per a report from The New York Times, Nichols was recorded telling Adam Mendelsohn, a longtime adviser to NBA superstar LeBron James, that Taylor only got the job due to ESPN's diversity initiative. "If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity. ... Just find it somewhere else," she said in July 2020. Taylor announced that she was parting ways with the network a few weeks after the report was released, but as it turns out, it was primarily because of failed contract negotiations.