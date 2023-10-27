The Medical Condition Jada Pinkett Smith Says Tupac Secretly Lived With

Jada Pinkett Smith grew such a close relationship with rapper Tupac Shakur that she even knew the medical condition he struggled with.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur's relationship goes way back. The two celebrities first met in 1986 when they were just sophomores at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland, according to Today. From the outset, Pinkett Smith recognized she had a special connection with the 'All Eyez On Me' rapper. She told Arsenio Hall in 2014, "Pac was probably one of the first male figures that I had in my life that saw the beauty, and the talent, and my intelligence — separated from sex." Although they went their separate ways to pursue their dreams, they constantly looked out for each other, hoping to work together one day.

Over the years, the two continued to have a strong friendship, but things took a turn in 1994. Pinkett Smith revealed that Shakur's run-ins with the law shifted their friendship. She told Howard Stern in 2015, "I just wasn't in agreement with the direction that he was taking. And I just told him that it was a very destructive direction." After this, the two fell out and didn't speak. Unfortunately, they never got the chance to reconcile before the rapper's death in 1996. However, Pinkett Smith holds her friendship with Shakur near and dear to her heart, and there are plenty of things she knows about him that many don't, including the medical conditions he lived with.