What John Stamos Really Blames For His Divorce From Rebecca Romijn
John Stamos's new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," revealed the reason why his first marriage to actor Rebecca Romijn — which lasted from 1998 to 2005 — ended in divorce. Well, to be fair, the memoir also covered the most gossip-worthy highlights of Stamos' entire dating history. From his almost-date with his "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin (and his super obvious lingering affection for her) to his former girlfriend Teri Copley reportedly cheating with actor Tony Danza, Stamos packed his book with a slew of eye-opening tidbits. Naturally, Stamos spent a considerable amount of time writing about Romijn, too.
For example, Stamos claimed that Romijn encouraged him to turn down a role in 2003's "Nip Tuck" because of how it portrayed women. "The show sounds daring and edgy," shared Stamos in the book (via Variety). "I let Rebecca read the script. 'It's demeaning to women,' she says dismissively. I think there's more to the show, but we talk it out and I turn down 'Nip/Tuck.'" Despite heeding Romijn's opinion, Stamos wasn't exactly happy about the decision. "Little by little, I start to second-guess my instincts, short-sell my abilities, take fewer risks, and get lost in my marriage," he continued.
Unfortunately, their marriage wouldn't last much longer after Stamos turned down the role, but that's not the reason he thinks Romijn divorced him. In fact, he believes it was down to her successful career — and how his appeared to be stalled in comparison.
John thinks Rebecca left him because she was more successful
John Stamos may have held a starring role in "Full House" — one of the most popular shows of all time — but Rebecca Romijn was a former model-turned-movie star and arguably the more prominent name by the time they divorced. Stamos seems to believe that this dynamic contributed to their divorce. "It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn't, and that's humiliating," Stamos shared in his memoir. "I don't blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren't wrong. She was doing great at the time and I wasn't."
This stance is slightly different from Stamos' previous comments denying that their careers caused their divorce. "Everybody thought that she dumped me [because] her career was on fire and mine wasn't," Stamos shared with People in 2009 (via Us Weekly). "But that wasn't the case." Elsewhere in the memoir, Stamos recounted a phase when he hated Romijn and revealed that the feelings had a profound effect on him. Stamos also accused Romijn and her friends of looking down on him. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star," Stamos wrote. "Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."
Has Rebecca Romijn responded to John Stamos?
So far, Rebecca Romijn has taken the high road regarding John Stamos' memoir revelations about her and their marriage. However, she obviously has some strong opinions. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jerry O'Connell — Romijn's husband of 16 years — revealed that Stamos didn't give them a heads-up about Romijn's inclusion. "We don't get any warning. We found out just like everyone else," claimed O'Connell (via Page Six)." However, O'Connell then politely refused to dig deeper, saying it was up to his wife to talk about the relationship and joking that he didn't want to cause discord in his own marriage over the topic.
Hopefully, Stamos' memoir doesn't stir up any drama between himself and the couple, who've been pleasantly cordial over the years. By the way, Stamos has attempted to quiet a little of the public response to his memories of Romijn. "A lot of these headlines the past few days ... week: 'John Stamos hated Rebecca,' John Stamos is calling her the devil...'" shared Stamos during an interview with Howard Stern. "I never hated Rebecca. I hated her after we split up and I blamed her." However, through writing the book, Stamos realized their divorce was also his fault. Well, at least that's a little more flattering.