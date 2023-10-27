What John Stamos Really Blames For His Divorce From Rebecca Romijn

John Stamos's new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," revealed the reason why his first marriage to actor Rebecca Romijn — which lasted from 1998 to 2005 — ended in divorce. Well, to be fair, the memoir also covered the most gossip-worthy highlights of Stamos' entire dating history. From his almost-date with his "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin (and his super obvious lingering affection for her) to his former girlfriend Teri Copley reportedly cheating with actor Tony Danza, Stamos packed his book with a slew of eye-opening tidbits. Naturally, Stamos spent a considerable amount of time writing about Romijn, too.

For example, Stamos claimed that Romijn encouraged him to turn down a role in 2003's "Nip Tuck" because of how it portrayed women. "The show sounds daring and edgy," shared Stamos in the book (via Variety). "I let Rebecca read the script. 'It's demeaning to women,' she says dismissively. I think there's more to the show, but we talk it out and I turn down 'Nip/Tuck.'" Despite heeding Romijn's opinion, Stamos wasn't exactly happy about the decision. "Little by little, I start to second-guess my instincts, short-sell my abilities, take fewer risks, and get lost in my marriage," he continued.

Unfortunately, their marriage wouldn't last much longer after Stamos turned down the role, but that's not the reason he thinks Romijn divorced him. In fact, he believes it was down to her successful career — and how his appeared to be stalled in comparison.