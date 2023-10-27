The Rumored Family Drama Involving Naomi Judd's Estate Explained
This article contains mention of mental health and suicide.
There were a lot of questions left unanswered after the death of Naomi Judd, including what would happen to her estate. In May 2022, Naomi tragically died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as reported by People. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, released a poignant statement mourning the loss of their mother. They wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." Larry Strickland, Naomi's longtime husband, also shared a statement following her sudden death, asking for privacy during the difficult time
In the past, Wynonna and Ashley have had a complex relationship. However, the two seemed to come together following Naomi's tragic passing. In October 2022, Wynonna discussed with People the state of her relationship with her sister since their mother's passing. The "My Strongest Weakness" singer shared, "As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'" Although the Judd family can look back with such admiration for Naomi, the grieving process wasn't easy, especially since they had to face some rumored drama.
Ashley and Wynonna Judd were left out of their moms will
New things were brought to light after the death of Naomi Judd. In August 2022, Page Six reported that Naomi had left her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, out of her will. Instead, the country music singer appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, to have "full authority and discretion" over any of her property "without the approval of any court." Strickland would also receive "reasonable compensation" and would be compensated for his "reasonable expenses, advances, and disbursements, including attorney's and accountant's fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate."
According to Page Six, the will was created in November 2017. Although Naomi struggled with her mental health, which could discredit the document, it appears as though she was of "sound mind and disposing memory" when she established her will. Although Ashley and Wynonna are successful in their own right, many were surprised Naomi would leave her daughters out of her will. As a result, rumors began to circulate about tensions between the siblings.
Radar reported that Wynonna was upset over her mother's decision to put Strickland in charge of her estate and planned on contesting the will. A source told the outlet, "Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie," and the singer believed that her mother, Strickland, and her sister all hatched a plot against her. This reportedly caused tension between Wynonna and Ashley as the "Double Jeopardy" star agreed with her mom's will.
Wynonna Judd shakes off feud rumors
Wynonna Judd was unaware she was feuding with her sister, Ashley Judd, over Naomi Judd's will. The country music singer revealed to People that "there is no argument" between her and Ashley and that their alleged fighting was news to her. Wynonna shared, "Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" she continued, "Fighting over what?' I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" Wynonna claimed she'd be the last person to have a clue about contesting a will, and her sister, Ashley, would agree.
While feud rumors ran rampant, Ashley and Wynonna have actually been on the best terms. The country music singer shared with People: "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion...We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."
So, the rumors can be put to rest because Wynonna and Ashley's relationship is stronger than ever. As for what happened to Naomi's estate, Larry decided to sell her Nashville home and move to Florida, and her home is now available for rent, according to Taste of Country. After all the difficulties, Strickland and the Judd sisters are slowly moving on.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).