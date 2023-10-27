The Rumored Family Drama Involving Naomi Judd's Estate Explained

This article contains mention of mental health and suicide.

There were a lot of questions left unanswered after the death of Naomi Judd, including what would happen to her estate. In May 2022, Naomi tragically died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as reported by People. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, released a poignant statement mourning the loss of their mother. They wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." Larry Strickland, Naomi's longtime husband, also shared a statement following her sudden death, asking for privacy during the difficult time

In the past, Wynonna and Ashley have had a complex relationship. However, the two seemed to come together following Naomi's tragic passing. In October 2022, Wynonna discussed with People the state of her relationship with her sister since their mother's passing. The "My Strongest Weakness" singer shared, "As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'" Although the Judd family can look back with such admiration for Naomi, the grieving process wasn't easy, especially since they had to face some rumored drama.