The Affair Rumors That Rocked Teyana Taylor's Marriage To Iman Shumpert

In September 2023, after nearly a decade together, singer Teyana Taylor announced the end of her marriage to NBA star Iman Shumpert. "Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," Taylor wrote in an Instagram post.

Prior to the separation, Taylor and Shumpert were considered one of Hollywood's most adorable couples with their individual success and never-ending public display of affection. "There isn't a day, minute, second, or breath that I am not in love with you. Happy wedding anniversary my love," Taylor gushed in an October 2022 post celebrating the couple's 6th wedding anniversary. Similarly, Shumpert never held back when showering his wife with the sweetest words. In celebration of 2023's Mother's Day, the NBA star took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming post where he endlessly praised the singer's parenting skill. "Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size...but there's something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about," he gushed.

However, despite their apparent love for each other, Shumpert and Taylor also faced their fair share of marital troubles — including a rumored affair that rocked their union to its core.