RHOSLC: The Scandalous Affair That Ended Monica Garcia's Marriage

Although she is in the midst of a divorce once again, Monica Garcia told E! News that her second split with her ex-husband Mike has nothing to do with the affair. The Brea Baby founder claimed that they didn't work as a couple but still remain on good terms. "My ex and I are great co-parents together. He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's okay," she shared. Garcia added that she wasn't nervous about opening up to her castmates regarding her affair. "As you'll see throughout the season and hopefully at reunion, you'll be able to put pieces together and I understand more so why it's easier for me to discuss," she hinted.

Garcia addressed the negativity that came her way after talking about the affair. "I just want to take a moment and thank every single one of you, even the people that don't like me. I knew sharing my insane life and past would bring both love and hate. I accept it all," she wrote on Instagram. "There is nothing that anyone can say to me or call me that I haven't already heard or called myself," she continued, listing names like "homewrecker," "disgusting," and "unforgivable." Garcia then went on to thank those who were supportive and related to her story. "Just remember, we all have a past. I'm just letting everyone know mine. Stay tuned!! There is SO much more to love... and hate," she concluded.