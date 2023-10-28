RHOSLC: The Scandalous Affair That Ended Monica Garcia's Marriage
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has been full of scandals since Season 1 aired in 2020. Now that Season 4 has arrived with new cast member Monica Garcia, she is dropping shocking confessions left and right. In the premiere episode, she revealed that she used to work for Jen Shah, and when the now-incarcerated housewife asked her if she wanted to make $600,000 a year, Garcia became suspicious. In a confessional, Garcia explained that she asked a friend in the Secret Service about Shah, who then warned her to stay away from her.
In another episode, Garcia admitted to co-star Heather Gay that she had been excommunicated from the Mormon church because she had an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law. The look on Gay's face was priceless and when she asked Garcia to elaborate, the newest "RHOSLC" cast member dropped even more shocking details about her scandalous affair.
Monica Garcia slept with her sister-in-law's husband
The addition of Monica Garcia has "RHOSLC" fans divided but they have to agree she's bringing in piping hot tea — including one of herself. The single mom of four confessed in the season premiere that after she was married for four years, she got into an "entanglement" with someone, which resulted in a divorce. She revealed that following the split, she and her ex remarried but were in the process of another divorce.
As reported by the Daily Mail, during her conversation with Heather Gay, Garcia revealed that her "entanglement" was with her husband's sister's husband. In the shocking episode, she told Gay that she confessed to the church after feeling guilty and was thereby "shunned from everyone." She did note that her brother-in-law was not excommunicated. "They never excommunicate the men," the author of "Bad Mormon" stated. Despite the scandalous ending of her marriage, Garcia revealed that there was no ill will between her and her ex, and she gave an update on their relationship status.
Monica Garcia is on good terms with her ex
Although she is in the midst of a divorce once again, Monica Garcia told E! News that her second split with her ex-husband Mike has nothing to do with the affair. The Brea Baby founder claimed that they didn't work as a couple but still remain on good terms. "My ex and I are great co-parents together. He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's okay," she shared. Garcia added that she wasn't nervous about opening up to her castmates regarding her affair. "As you'll see throughout the season and hopefully at reunion, you'll be able to put pieces together and I understand more so why it's easier for me to discuss," she hinted.
Garcia addressed the negativity that came her way after talking about the affair. "I just want to take a moment and thank every single one of you, even the people that don't like me. I knew sharing my insane life and past would bring both love and hate. I accept it all," she wrote on Instagram. "There is nothing that anyone can say to me or call me that I haven't already heard or called myself," she continued, listing names like "homewrecker," "disgusting," and "unforgivable." Garcia then went on to thank those who were supportive and related to her story. "Just remember, we all have a past. I'm just letting everyone know mine. Stay tuned!! There is SO much more to love... and hate," she concluded.