Whatever Happened To The Members From Little Mix?

In December 2020, after being a part of Little Mix for nine years, Jesy Nelson announced that she was quitting the girl group after it had affected her mental health. Nelson shared a since-deleted message on her Instagram (via People) that stated she felt tremendous pressure while being in Little Mix and was ready to "embark on a new chapter." In response to her departure, the remaining members of Little Mix shared their message on the band's X, formerly known as Twitter, that fully supported Nelson's decision to leave. "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," it read.

In her first interview since leaving Little Mix, Nelson shared with Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021 that her confidence level was at "a solid 8.5" out of 10 compared to the zero out of 10 while with Little Mix. "Since I've left, I feel free. I don't wake up with anxiety, thinking, 'I've got to do a music video today, I need to starve myself.' Or, 'I need to go on an extreme diet so I can look like the other three.' That was consuming me,'" she shared.

Despite Nelson's three former group members appearing to be understanding when she decided to quit the band, she revealed to The Sun in 2023 that she had not spoken to her ex-bandmates since leaving. The women had previously unfollowed Nelson on social media in October 2021.