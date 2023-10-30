Whatever Happened To The Members From Little Mix?
In 2011, British girl group Little Mix made history when they became the first singing group to win the U.K. version of "The X Factor." Made up of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson — who departed the group in 2020 — the quartet became one of the greatest girl bands of all time. Singing of self-love and women's empowerment, the ladies released hit after hit with songs like "Wings," "Black Magic," and "Shout Out to My Ex." After over 10 years together, Little Mix found themselves among an elite group of best-selling girl groups worldwide, including the Spice Girls, TLC, and Destiny's Child.
In 2021, the remaining three members of Little Mix announced they were taking a hiatus, promising their fans they were definitely not breaking up. Although fans have not heard any news about the ladies getting back together, they have been busy working on separate projects. From creating their own music to dabbling in acting, working on fashion lines, and raising families, the members of Little Mix have not vanished from the spotlight one bit.
Jesy Nelson left the group in 2020
In December 2020, after being a part of Little Mix for nine years, Jesy Nelson announced that she was quitting the girl group after it had affected her mental health. Nelson shared a since-deleted message on her Instagram (via People) that stated she felt tremendous pressure while being in Little Mix and was ready to "embark on a new chapter." In response to her departure, the remaining members of Little Mix shared their message on the band's X, formerly known as Twitter, that fully supported Nelson's decision to leave. "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," it read.
In her first interview since leaving Little Mix, Nelson shared with Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021 that her confidence level was at "a solid 8.5" out of 10 compared to the zero out of 10 while with Little Mix. "Since I've left, I feel free. I don't wake up with anxiety, thinking, 'I've got to do a music video today, I need to starve myself.' Or, 'I need to go on an extreme diet so I can look like the other three.' That was consuming me,'" she shared.
Despite Nelson's three former group members appearing to be understanding when she decided to quit the band, she revealed to The Sun in 2023 that she had not spoken to her ex-bandmates since leaving. The women had previously unfollowed Nelson on social media in October 2021.
The group announced a hiatus
After Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix, the girl group continued to perform and release music as a trio. In November 2021, they released their greatest hits album, "Between Us," which celebrated the tenth anniversary of the group forming on "The X Factor." The record featured tracks from the group's previous albums, as well as a few new songs performed by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirwall.
However, one month after the compilation's release, the group announced on X that they would be taking a hiatus following their 2022 world tour. "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the statement read. Despite their break, the women reassured fans they weren't splitting for good, adding, "Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future."
From April through May 2022, the trio embarked on Little Mix's "Confetti" tour to promote the group's sixth studio album, "Confetti." It also served as a semi-farewell tour before the undefined hiatus, traveling to perform for fans around the U.K. and Ireland.
Nelson launched her solo career
Jesy Nelson began her career as a solo artist by releasing her debut single, "Boyz," featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, in October 2021. The song sampled Diddy's hit "Bad Boy For Life," with the rapper making a cameo in the music video. Despite Nelson's new freedom as a solo star, the music video was met with controversy as she was accused of cultural appropriation and blackfishing due to her appearance in the video. In response, Nelson told Vulture, "I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that's why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me."
However, Nelson did receive more positive feedback from her second single, "Bad Thing." Released in April 2023, the song deals with domestic abuse, with the singer telling Metro about her decision to release the song and its accompanying music video, "I just feel like so many women in my life have been through horrific experiences like this and I just really wanted to raise awareness about it."
An album is on the horizon for Nelson. She told The Sun that her song "Bad Thing" will be a part of her debut album, adding, "I feel like this song is an indicator of what it's going to sound like but it's not all slow songs at all. I don't want to give a release date yet as things move but I can say the album will 100% be this year. For sure, 100%."
Jade Thirlwall signed a record deal as a solo artist
After the Little Mix hiatus, Jade Thirlwall shared in an Instagram post in May 2022 that she wasn't big a fan of her band's break, but would be cheering on her fellow girl group members, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as they all embarked on other projects. "I kinda hiHATEthis hiatus but change is necessary in life and we know deep down we could not be doing this at a better time ... Best believe, I will be the ultimate fangirl of whatever my girls do in the future personally and professionally," Thirlwall wrote.
Two months before her touching post, it was announced that Thirlwall was launching her own solo career. In March 2022, the singer signed with RCA Records, with both the U.S. and the U.K. teams working together to get the songstress's international stardom underway. Though she has yet to release any music, in August 2023, Thirlwall shared a photo on her Instagram Story (via The Shields Gazette) that appeared to show her working on music with producer LOSTBOY. In October 2023, Thirlwall posted a collection of photos on her Instagram, with one showing the singer dancing in a music studio.
Thirlwall has also kept busy by writing songs for other artists. She co-wrote the 2021 song "First Time" for the K-pop band, Twice. Little Mix had previously written several of their own tracks and worked together to write the 2015 song, "Pretty Girls," for Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea.
Perrie Edwards launched a fashion company
Fans have also been eagerly awaiting Perrie Edwards to release music on her own. However, the Little Mix member isn't in any rush, as she told Grazia in March 2023. "I don't have a set timeline," she explained. "My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be. The fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."
While fans wait to hear what kind of music Edwards will eventually release, the singer has been working on her fashion label, Disora, an activewear line she launched in October 2021. "We're kind of running with the whole activewear, shapewear vibe with the collection at the moment. The last drop we did was activewear, and it just worked — I loved it. The thing is, I'm not necessarily a gym girl. I don't work out a lot, I don't even go the gym necessarily, but I just love wearing activewear," she noted to Grazia. In fact, the brand's first collection sold out within 48 hours.
Edwards also has her hands full as a full-time mom. The singer and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed a son named Axel in August 2021. In June 2022, Edwards shared on Instagram that she and the soccer star were engaged. "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said ... YES!" Edwards's post read.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock made her acting debut
Leigh-Anne Pinnock starred in her first-ever movie, "Boxing Day," in December 2021. In the British romantic comedy, Pinnock utilized her skills as a singer in her acting as she portrayed a pop star named Georgia. Despite being able to nail down the singing part, Pinnock told RadioTimes.com she was nervous to star in her first acting role among professionals, but took inspiration from one certain A-lister.
"[Ameen] said [he was] looking basically for his Julia Roberts, like that sort of vibe — so I literally went away and watched every Julia Roberts film," Pinnock shared. She added that her co-stars were highly supportive of her first role. "It was like stepping into a family, a second family. And everyone just held me and helped me and gave me some amazing advice that I'm going to take on to whatever I do next."
When it comes to music, Pinnock released two singles in 2023, "Don't Say Love," and "My Love," featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Pinnock even revealed that an album was in the works for the next year. That's not all; she also published a memoir titled "Believe," in October 2023.
Regarding her personal life, in August 2021, Pinnock welcomed twin daughters – just a few days after Perrie Edwards welcomed her son — with soccer star Andre Gray. They wed in a beautiful ceremony in Jamaica in March 2023, with Pinnock sharing photos on Instagram.
They reunited ... but not for new music
Little Mix fans rejoiced when the girl group's Instagram page shared a photo of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall (with former member Jesy Nelson noticeably absent) all together over the holiday season in December 2022. In the snap, all three women had big smiles on their faces as they hugged one another. "Reunited for a Christmas catch up and it feels so good," read the caption.
During an interview with The Project in June 2023, Pinnock was asked about a Little Mix reunion with promises that the trio would definitely be getting back together at some point. "I mean, I think, how can we not do a reunion? You know, like, we have to. Like we've created such a legacy now. So yeah, I think when the time is right, 100%," Pinnock shared.
As fans patiently wait for Edwards, Pinnock, and Thirlwall to give the world new Little Mix music, we will have to celebrate each woman's solo ventures and see what else is in store for each of their futures.