Robert Downey Jr. Made A Fortune From His Longtime Role As Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. flew his way into riches when he landed his superhero role as "Iron Man." At a time when people were unwilling to give the actor a shot because of his complicated past, Jon Favreau took a chance on the actor. Downey was cast as "Iron Man," which was released in 2008. The "Oppenheimer" actor recalled the early moments of his "Iron Man" career with Esquire, sharing, "I think Iron Man wound up being the first time I screen-tested since 'Chaplin.' As far as I was concerned, it was destiny." Destiny, it truly was!

"Iron Man" was the first film to be brought to theaters in the MCU world, and it became a big hit, grossing over $585 million worldwide. In an instant, the company knew they had something special on their hands. Downey would go on to reprise his role as "Iron Man" in eight more of the MCU's box-office sensation films. Spoiler alert: his last film with the MCU was "Avengers: Endgame," which made nearly 2.8 billion. That's right, billion dollars worldwide!

Seeing as Downey was the start of this entire franchise, he made some big bucks. How much you might be asking, well, we're here to tell you the wad of cash that Downey has thanks to his once-in-a-lifetime role as "Iron Man."