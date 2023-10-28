The Clear Sign Martin Lawrence And His Fiancée Roberta Moradfar Split
Six years after announcing their plans to marry, Martin Lawrence and his fiancee Roberta Moradfar have seemingly called off their engagement.
Per Us Weekly, Moradfar was the first to reveal the big news on Instagram back in 2017, posting photos of the happy couple including a close look at her engagement ring. "And I said 'YES!' 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life," she wrote, adding the hashtags #MyForever and #LoveOfMyLife. The marriage would've been Lawrence's third. The "What's Happening Now!!" actor was previously married to former Miss Virginia USA Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997. Together, they share a daughter, Jasmine Paige. In 2010, he married his second wife Shamicka Gibbs, with whom he welcomed his youngest daughters Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity. The pair announced their separation in 2012 after being together for over 15 years. "Out of love and respect for one another we will continue to remain friends and raise our two beautiful daughters together," they said in a joint statement to People. Lawrence then filed for divorce from Gibbs, citing irreconcilable differences as their reason for separating and asking for joint custody of their children.
While it's unknown when Lawrence and Moradfar started dating, Lawrence and his then-girlfriend first made their public debut during the 17th Annual Teddy Bear Ball back in 2014. Since then, the two have been seen together on numerous occasions, most recently at the red carpet premiere of his film "Bad Boys for Life" alongside his three children in 2020. Sadly, following their engagement news in 2017, it appears he and Moradfar have since called it quits.
Roberta Moradfar is in a new relationship
Roberta Moradfar confirmed the end of her six-year engagement to Martin Lawrence by debuting her new romance on Instagram in December 2022. Sharing photos of her new beau, whose identity she did not disclose, the aesthetic nurse practitioner and host of the perfume podcast "On That Note" revealed that she is in a new relationship. "Santa brought me an early present," she wrote, adding the hashtags #love, #merrychristmas, and #happyholidays. In the comments, many were surprised by the relationship "hard launch" and the fact that she and Lawrence were no longer together. "Aren't you dating @martinlawrence?" asked one follower. "I'm late I still thought you and Martin was [sic] together," wrote another. A comment liked by Moradfar read, "Wait, your [sic] no longer with Martin Lawrence. Congratulations on your new Boo."
In a separate post in February 2023, Moradfar hinted that she and her mystery boyfriend met through the online dating app Hinge. Amid comments from fans expressing their surprise over the breakup, many also seemed delighted for Moradfar and her new beau, with one fan saying they look perfect together. "You two compliment [sic] each other very well! Sometimes we go down a bumpy road before the smooth road surfaces!!!! ... Congratulations on real love to you both!" In response to the comment, Moradfar seemingly offered some insight into her state of mind in regard to her unexpected split with Lawrence. "That's very sweet! Thank you so much," she wrote. "And yes I agree. Everything we experience in life is for a reason."
Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence still follow each other on social media
Despite their breakup, however, it appears there is no bad blood between Martin Lawrence and his ex Roberta Moradfar, as the two continue to follow each other on Instagram. What's more, Moradfar, who is known to have a close relationship with all of Lawrence's children, also still follows Jasmin, Iyanna, and Amara on the platform — suggesting that things indeed ended on a good note between the couple.
In 2020, two years before she confirmed their separation, Moradfar took to social media to express her affection for Lawrence in honor of the "Bad Boys" star's 55th birthday. She wrote, per Amo Mama, "Happy Birthday to my heart. The baddest boy I know. This year you will finally have it your way... Love you sweetheart & looking forward to sharing many more years to come." For his part, Lawrence also wasn't shy about his love and admiration for Moradfar, posting a heartfelt tribute to his ex-fiancee on Instagram months later. "My baby @effacebyroberta. You are my #WCW. Love the way you make my pancakes, hookin em up with that Aunt Jemima syrup," he wrote in his post in November 2020, per Essence. "Happy birthday Beautiful... My lil #Haitianqueen."
Since splitting with his ex, Lawrence has been keeping himself busy by spending more time with his family and friends and working on projects such as "Mindcage" (2022) and "Martin: The Reunion" (2022). He also marked a huge milestone in his career last April when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as reported by NBC News.