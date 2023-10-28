The Clear Sign Martin Lawrence And His Fiancée Roberta Moradfar Split

Six years after announcing their plans to marry, Martin Lawrence and his fiancee Roberta Moradfar have seemingly called off their engagement.

Per Us Weekly, Moradfar was the first to reveal the big news on Instagram back in 2017, posting photos of the happy couple including a close look at her engagement ring. "And I said 'YES!' 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life," she wrote, adding the hashtags #MyForever and #LoveOfMyLife. The marriage would've been Lawrence's third. The "What's Happening Now!!" actor was previously married to former Miss Virginia USA Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997. Together, they share a daughter, Jasmine Paige. In 2010, he married his second wife Shamicka Gibbs, with whom he welcomed his youngest daughters Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity. The pair announced their separation in 2012 after being together for over 15 years. "Out of love and respect for one another we will continue to remain friends and raise our two beautiful daughters together," they said in a joint statement to People. Lawrence then filed for divorce from Gibbs, citing irreconcilable differences as their reason for separating and asking for joint custody of their children.

While it's unknown when Lawrence and Moradfar started dating, Lawrence and his then-girlfriend first made their public debut during the 17th Annual Teddy Bear Ball back in 2014. Since then, the two have been seen together on numerous occasions, most recently at the red carpet premiere of his film "Bad Boys for Life" alongside his three children in 2020. Sadly, following their engagement news in 2017, it appears he and Moradfar have since called it quits.