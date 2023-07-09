The Untold Truth Of Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence is no stranger to aficionados of comedy. A fixture on film and television screens since the early 1990s, Lawrence's lengthy roster of screen credits includes his '90s-era Fox sitcom, "Martin," as well as a string of big-screen blockbusters. These include co-starring with Will Smith in the "Bad Boys" franchise, "Big Momma's House" and its various sequels, starring alongside Eddie Murphy in the dramedy "Life," voicing a bear named Boog in the animated hit "Open Season," serving as a member of the ensemble cast in the outrageous farce "Death at a Funeral," and many more. As his legions of fans well know, Lawrence got his start as a standup comic, and he's returned to the stage on numerous occasions. Since his first standup special in 1991, he's also delivered "Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy" in 1994, "Martin Lawrence: Runteldat" in 2002, and "Martin Lawrence: Doin' Time" in 2016.

He has also made headlines for this often-tumultuous personal life, which hit a zenith in the late 1990s with a series of scandals so lengthy that the tabloids could barely keep up with them. Lawrence, however, is nothing if not a survivor, weathering those considerable storms and emerging in the 2020s as a weathered showbiz veteran who's stood the test of time, well on his way to becoming an elder statesman of comedy.

His story is long and winding, and his accomplishments are many. To find out more, read on to discover the untold truth of Martin Lawrence.