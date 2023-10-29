What's The Real Meaning Of IDGAF By Drake? Here's What We Think

Over the last 15 years, Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, has released countless bangers that have taken over the pop culture sphere. From "One Dance" and "God's Plan" to "Hotline Bling" and "Best I Ever Had," the Canadian talent is an expert at cracking the viral single code. On October 6, Drake delivered another hit with his track "IDGAF" featuring Yeat, which comes from his eighth studio album "For All the Dogs." Before its aforementioned release, Drake teased the high-energy track in a visual for his new NOCTA Glides. "NOCTA GLIDE 2023. Available tonight on nocta.com. Music by Twizz and The Boy," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on September 13.

With buzz at an all-time high, the release of "IDGAF" was an instant success for Drake, with the song debuting at number one on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart, per Billboard. The track has also gone viral on TikTok due to the stark difference between the "Take Care" rapper and Yeat's delivery of the lyric "money for fun." But what is the true meaning behind "IDGAF?" Join us as we take a deep dive into the lyrics to analyze what or who the two rap talents are addressing on the popular record.