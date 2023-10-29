The TV Star John Stamos Claims His Ex Teri Copley Cheated On Him With
Actor John Stamos' relationship with actor/model Teri Copley became a "Full House" after the actor reportedly cheated on him with another famous television star.
Stamos did not hold anything back when he released his memoir called "If You Would Have Told Me" in 2023. The actor revealed his process for writing the book on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and how he never thought it would happen. "I never thought I'd write a book. It was the last thing on my mind and you know they just kept asking. And then I was a father at 55. And then you know, Bob Saget died. And so I thought, well maybe I do have something to say," he said.
Stamos not only had a lot to say about his time on "Full House" and his co-stars, but he also had a lot to say about his romantic relationships. In the book, Stamos details his divorce from his ex-wife, Rebecca Romjin, and drops a bombshell when it comes to his relationship with Copley, per ET.
Before he gained immense fame by starring in the hit '80s/'90s sitcom "Full House," Stamos dated Copley from 1984 to 1985. Not much has been known about their relationship until now because Stamos claims that the "Brain Donors" actor cheated on him during their relationship, and to make it worse, it was with another famous celebrity.
John Stamos claims Teri Copley had an affair with Tony Danza
John Stamos dropped a serious bombshell about his and Teri Copley's relationship in his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." According to Vulture, the "Full House" actor claimed he caught Copley having an affair with actor Tony Danza after visiting her home. Stamos recalled walking into the unexpected situation. "He looks familiar ... he rolls over, exposing his ripped abs and muscular body," he said.
At that moment, Stamos was devastated by discovering Copley with another man. "At first I was like, 'I'm going to kick his ... I didn't know it was [Danza] yet. I see his abs. I'm like, 'Maybe not. F*** it.' And I ran," he said (via People).
Stamos was heartbroken by Copley cheating on him but still didn't know who the mystery man was. According to Entertainment Weekly, before he went into Copley's home, he noticed an unfamiliar car parked in the driveway that had an explicit poster of the model. Well, on his way out, he decided to look at the poster, which was signed, "My Dear Tony, I'll love you forever. XO, Teri."
Even after seeing the name and catching a glimpse of the guy in bed, it wasn't until he heard an Elton John song while driving away that he realized it was Danza, via a play on a "Tiny Dancer" lyric: "Hold me closer, tiny dancer," — i.e. "Hold me closer, Tony Danza." It suddenly clicked for the "General Hospital" actor that Copley cheated on him with Danza.
Teri Copley denies cheating on John Stamos
John Stamos alleged that Teri Copley cheated on him with Tony Danza in his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," but the "Brain Donors" actor and model has a different side to the story. Copley heard what Stamos said in his book and claims that she and the actor's relationship had ended long before he walked in on her with another man, per People.
Her version of the story shows that she was confused by Stamos' sudden appearance in her home while she was with someone else. "I wondered, 'What was John doing there? He just looked at me and shook his head, and walked away," she explained. After Copley denied the allegations that she cheated on Stamos, many fans were confused as to what the truth actually was.
Well, the "Scream Queens" actor stood his ground on his version of the story during an interview with "The View," per The U.S. Sun. "I don't think she'd [Copley] told me we broke up," he said. Stamos then suggested that if she did break up with him, it was only for "just a day or two" before he caught her in bed with Danza.
So, in the end, Copley may or may not have cheated on Stamos, but regardless of whether it occurred before or days after they broke up, it's certain that the encounter still hurt the "Full House" actor.