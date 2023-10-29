The TV Star John Stamos Claims His Ex Teri Copley Cheated On Him With

Actor John Stamos' relationship with actor/model Teri Copley became a "Full House" after the actor reportedly cheated on him with another famous television star.

Stamos did not hold anything back when he released his memoir called "If You Would Have Told Me" in 2023. The actor revealed his process for writing the book on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and how he never thought it would happen. "I never thought I'd write a book. It was the last thing on my mind and you know they just kept asking. And then I was a father at 55. And then you know, Bob Saget died. And so I thought, well maybe I do have something to say," he said.

Stamos not only had a lot to say about his time on "Full House" and his co-stars, but he also had a lot to say about his romantic relationships. In the book, Stamos details his divorce from his ex-wife, Rebecca Romjin, and drops a bombshell when it comes to his relationship with Copley, per ET.

Before he gained immense fame by starring in the hit '80s/'90s sitcom "Full House," Stamos dated Copley from 1984 to 1985. Not much has been known about their relationship until now because Stamos claims that the "Brain Donors" actor cheated on him during their relationship, and to make it worse, it was with another famous celebrity.