4 Red Flags Ethan And Olivia Plath's Marriage Wouldn't Last

In 2019, reality TV fans were first introduced to Ethan and Olivia Plath in the hit TLC series "Welcome To Plathville." Throughout the show, viewers were treated to a deep and personal look at their marriage, which began on October 13, 2018. While their first few years of holy matrimony included an array of adorable moments, the two also had their fair share of issues, resulting in breakup rumours. In July, Olivia seemingly put the speculation to rest after her sister, Sophia, claimed their breakup would take place in "Welcome to Plathville" Season 5. "A friend informed me of this post, so I just wanted to take a second and clarify... Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship," she wrote. "Subsequently, she actually isn't a reliable source when it comes to my personal information."

However, on October 27, the pair announced they were, in fact, splitting up. "Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had," Ethan wrote on Instagram. Olivia echoed similar sentiments in her own heartfelt post, writing, "There were good moments, and I want to remember and honor those... We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan." With their divorce imminent, we wanted to take a look at Olivia and Ethan's relationship and the red flags that were clear as day all along.