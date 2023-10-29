All The Celebs Wade Robson Has Been Romantically Linked To

He's since faded from the limelight, but Wade Robson, dancer and choreographer extraordinaire, was a household name in the early 2000s. The Australian-born superstar was mentored by the late Michael Jackson and began directing celebrity commercials and music videos when he was just a teenager, per HollywoodLife.

In 2000, Britney Spears praised Robson on "Good Morning America," saying, "He's just like a child prodigy, seriously ... He's a genius. He's amazing" (via The Daily Mail). At the time, Robson had been choreographing Spears' routines on tour. He went on to direct her iconic 2001 Pepsi commercial and infamous 2001 Video Music Awards performance, complete with an albino python. (You know the one.)

Speaking of Spears, she's the reason why Robson's name has been dragged back into the spotlight as of 2023. In her memoir, "The Woman In Me," Spears alleges that she had a brief affair with the choreographer while she was still dating Justin Timberlake. "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," the singer wrote (via The Sun).

Rumors have swirled for a while about Robson and Spears' relationship, especially because the two seemed to be unusually close, via Page Six. And this newest revelation from the "Toxic" singer has put increased scrutiny on Robson's romantic life. As of 2023, Robson has been happily married to Amanda Rodriguez Robson for nearly two decades, but did he ever date any other A-listers, apart from Spears?