All The Celebs Wade Robson Has Been Romantically Linked To
He's since faded from the limelight, but Wade Robson, dancer and choreographer extraordinaire, was a household name in the early 2000s. The Australian-born superstar was mentored by the late Michael Jackson and began directing celebrity commercials and music videos when he was just a teenager, per HollywoodLife.
In 2000, Britney Spears praised Robson on "Good Morning America," saying, "He's just like a child prodigy, seriously ... He's a genius. He's amazing" (via The Daily Mail). At the time, Robson had been choreographing Spears' routines on tour. He went on to direct her iconic 2001 Pepsi commercial and infamous 2001 Video Music Awards performance, complete with an albino python. (You know the one.)
Speaking of Spears, she's the reason why Robson's name has been dragged back into the spotlight as of 2023. In her memoir, "The Woman In Me," Spears alleges that she had a brief affair with the choreographer while she was still dating Justin Timberlake. "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," the singer wrote (via The Sun).
Rumors have swirled for a while about Robson and Spears' relationship, especially because the two seemed to be unusually close, via Page Six. And this newest revelation from the "Toxic" singer has put increased scrutiny on Robson's romantic life. As of 2023, Robson has been happily married to Amanda Rodriguez Robson for nearly two decades, but did he ever date any other A-listers, apart from Spears?
Wade Robson dated Michael Jackson's niece Brandi
Wade Robson had a complicated relationship with his mentor Michael Jackson, whom he accused of sexual assault. Before then, though, he spent so much time with the King of Pop that it seems natural that Robson would become close with Michael's inner circle, including his niece, Brandi Jackson.
As Brandi shared in a 2019 interview with Billboard, she and Robson dated for several years after meeting in 1991. "After getting to know each other on set, Wade had developed a crush on me, and my uncle invited Wade's family, as well as myself and my brother to Neverland. ... On that trip, Wade asked me to be his girlfriend. I was 9 or 10 years old, and our relationship went on for more than seven years," Brandi reflected. She remembered that their relationship included dance classes, trips to the movies, bike rides together, and song-writing dates. "We literally grew up together," she concluded.
However, their adult relationship has been tainted by Robson's allegations that he was abused by Brandi's uncle. To date, Brandi maintains that Michael was incapable of abusing any child. Her statement in the YouTube documentary "Neverland Firsthand" directly contradicts Robson's account of what happened as he recalled in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." Brandi claims she wasn't included in the later film because "it discredits what he's saying."
Wade Robson and Mayte Garcia bonded over dance
After dating Brandi Jackson for several years, Wade Robson was linked to dancer and actress Mayte Garcia, according to Heavy. The star is known for her marriage to Prince in the 1990s, and she was Robson's first high-profile public relationship following his split with Brandi. Who's Dated Who reports that the two dated in 2001.
Like Robson, Garcia is a talented dancer who was thrust into the spotlight at a young age. Per Brain & Life, she found fame at 8 years old when she appeared as the world's youngest professional belly dancer on the show, "That's Incredible!" Later, she met Prince after going on tour with the "Purple Rain" singer as part of his backup artist group, New Power Generation.
Likewise, Robson was also 8 when he appeared on Australia's "Star Search," via The New York Daily News. The TV show ended up catapulting him onto Michael Jackson's radar, so clearly both Robson and Garcia know a little something about being child entertainers.
Because the pair dated so long ago, there's not much information available about their relationship today, but they seem to have parted on good terms.
Britney Spears' fling with Wade Robson while dating Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears might be Wade Robson's most well-known celebrity fling, even though the two never publicly discussed their relationship. In her 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," Spears candidly admits that she cheated on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with Robson, but that it was nothing serious. Allegedly, it was just a kiss and Timberlake knew all about it, per The Sun. Furthermore, Spears and Timberlake didn't break up immediately.
However, Spears' one-time songwriting partner Annet Artani remembers things a little differently. As she dished to TMZ in 2023, Artani once found a 14-page breakup letter that Spears had supposedly written to Robson. It implied that things between the pop star and her choreographer had been more serious than a one-time kiss.
Timberlake certainly seemed to think so, too. As a source told Page Six, "Britney was pulling double duty as a musical guest and host [on 'SNL']. Justin had found a letter, which made it clear that the affair had been going on for months and that she and Wade had been sleeping together. He had been trying to get ahold of Wade and finally got him on the phone as Britney was in the middle of 'SNL." Timberlake then broke up with Spears a month later.
That said, it doesn't feel fair to blame Robson for the break-up. In her memoir, Spears accuses Timberlake of cheating on her several times before she ever kissed Robson.
Wade Robson married Amanda Rodriguez Robson
Amanda Rodriguez Robson isn't an ex, but we're including her as a formative part of Wade Robson's romantic life. Per YourTango, Amanda is a choreographer and actress who wed Wade in 2005. Five years later, they welcomed son Koa.
The pair live a private life together in Hawaii, but their relationship was held up to a magnifying glass in 2013 when Wade came clean about the sexual abuse he'd suffered at Michael Jackson's hands. Amanda was devastated by the revelation. "The abuse was a bomb that dropped in our life and exploded and ripped apart everything that we found sound and secure and safe," she explained in the documentary "Leaving Neverland" (via YourTango). When he initially told her about what happened to him, Wade recalled that his wife "just caved in, like someone punched her in the chest" (via Esquire).
In 2019, Wade and Amanda launched the Robson Family Fund, which is "dedicated to supporting the healing and prevention of child abuse." Today, its work is continued by the Hawaii Community Foundation. Though the Robsons are extremely private and don't share their personal lives on social media, Amanda is active on her business website, Feast Hawaii. Feast offers creative services like production and styling for events and photo shoots.
At this point, no public news about Wade and Amanda is probably good news for both of them.