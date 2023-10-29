What Blake Shelton's Relationship With His In-Laws Is Really Like
Gwen Stefani has a very close relationship with her parents, Patti and Dennis Stefani — so much so that she knew her wedding to Blake Shelton would have to wait. Gwen and Shelton got engaged in October 2020, smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This posed a problem, because even though she couldn't wait to marry her best friend, she was not okay with a wedding that excluded her family.
Gwen may have had different hopes for her wedding in the past, but she knew what her priorities were during those trying times. "I just want my parents there at this point," she said on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in December 2020. Gwen and Shelton's July 2021 wedding ended up being a small ordeal, with just 40 guests including family and friends. Their small guest list landed Gwen and Shelton in trouble with some friends, like Adam Levine, but at least Patti and Dennis were there.
Gwen's preoccupation with family stems from her heritage, Shelton argued. "She really leans into the Italian part of her blood, and that comes with lots and lots and lots of family gatherings," he said at an appearance at the Country Radio Seminar in March 2022. That includes Shelton's family as well. "She's been great for my family, you know, my sister and her family, my mom, and my stepdad [...] she's got her arms around all of them," he said. Fortunately for Gwen, Shelton is pretty great with her folks, too.
There's nothing but love for Blake Shelton in the Stefani household
Blake Shelton seemingly received the stamp of approval from Gwen Stefani's parents almost right away. The "Don't Speak" singer took Shelton to meet his future father-in-law, Dennis Stefani, in late 2015, not long after they went public with their romance. "Blake helped Gwen's dad around the house," a source told People that December. And there was nothing but good vibes all around. "They seemed very friendly and like they were getting along great," the source added. Shelton's relationship with his mother-in-law, Patti Stefani, was facilitated by her love for country music.
In fact, Patti was a die-hard fan of Shelton way before her daughter fell in love with him, and couldn't have been more excited to learn about the relationship, Gwen shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in June. But Shelton's status as a country megastar never affected his interpersonal relationships, including with his in-laws. "He's the same guy no matter where he goes [...] When my dad and mom come over, they get to see that," she said on Apple's "At Home With" in December 2020.
Indeed, Shelton blended right in with Gwen's family when they attended a football game for one of Gwen's sons in February. Shelton, Gwen, Patti, and Dennis all sat in the bleachers and talked throughout the game, the Daily Mail noted. In 2022, Shelton also helped celebrate Patti during Mother's Day by paying her a weekend visit in May, according to In Touch Weekly.
Blake Shelton is also close with Gwen Stefani's sons
Gwen Stefani's parents aren't the only members of her family Blake Shelton gets along with. Shelton loves her sons even more than his in-laws. Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, whom Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, gave Shelton the chance to experience fatherhood. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy," he told People in December 2022. "I'm someone they actually lean on."
When Stefani and Shelton met, she believed he wouldn't be interested in being in a long-term relationship with a mother of three. But, she was wrong. Shelton grew up with a great example of a stepfather in his own father, who married his mom when his older brother Richie Shelton was just 1. "The example that my dad set for me was that was not even a consideration. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this," he said in his Country Radio Seminar interview.
He never looked back. The more he got to know the boys, the more he enjoyed his new role. "Every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen," he said. Shelton's relationship with his stepchildren is partly behind why he quit "The Voice" this year. "[If I stayed on 'The Voice', I would be] missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he told People.