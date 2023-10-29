What Blake Shelton's Relationship With His In-Laws Is Really Like

Gwen Stefani has a very close relationship with her parents, Patti and Dennis Stefani — so much so that she knew her wedding to Blake Shelton would have to wait. Gwen and Shelton got engaged in October 2020, smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This posed a problem, because even though she couldn't wait to marry her best friend, she was not okay with a wedding that excluded her family.

Gwen may have had different hopes for her wedding in the past, but she knew what her priorities were during those trying times. "I just want my parents there at this point," she said on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in December 2020. Gwen and Shelton's July 2021 wedding ended up being a small ordeal, with just 40 guests including family and friends. Their small guest list landed Gwen and Shelton in trouble with some friends, like Adam Levine, but at least Patti and Dennis were there.

Gwen's preoccupation with family stems from her heritage, Shelton argued. "She really leans into the Italian part of her blood, and that comes with lots and lots and lots of family gatherings," he said at an appearance at the Country Radio Seminar in March 2022. That includes Shelton's family as well. "She's been great for my family, you know, my sister and her family, my mom, and my stepdad [...] she's got her arms around all of them," he said. Fortunately for Gwen, Shelton is pretty great with her folks, too.