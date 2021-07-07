What Was The Highlight Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

Wedding guest Carson Daly was back at work co-hosting TODAY on Monday and he shared some major details from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding. "I feel like the uncle who's here to just blab!" he joked. For one, he officiated the whole thing. "It was very, very special. It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives," he enthused, noting, "The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamor, of course, just like Blake and Gwen."

Sharing snaps from the big day, Daly revealed additional details of the Oklahoma nuptials, including what he called the "highlight" of the ceremony. As it turns out, he was involved in that too. Noting that the three of them worked on perfecting the ceremony "for months," Daly actually suggested the couple write their own vows. Despite being "really reluctant," they eventually agreed.

Stefani went first "and she crushes — not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled. "It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.'" And he did. Telling the crowd that Stefani has "always" given him a hard time about not writing enough songs, he brought out a guitar and "next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called," Daly recalled. "Not a dry eye in the house. And that was really a highlight!"