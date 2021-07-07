What Was The Highlight Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding?
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been making headlines from the moment they met and fell in love as judges on the set of "The Voice." They were officially confirmed to be dating in November 2015, per People, and as they later revealed, it was actually heartbreak that brought them together. Shelton announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert the previous July and Stefani parted ways with Gavin Rossdale in August, and through that difficult time, the unlikely pair found one another. "They almost rescued each other," one insider told People. The country crooner later shared a similar sentiment, telling the outlet, "When you're where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there."
Their bond grew from there as Shelton embraced life with Stefani's kids and moved to LA part-time. While they've been plagued by wild relationship rumors, their connection hasn't faltered. Jump to October 2020 and the couple got engaged. Following a surprise bridal shower in June 2021, they finally said "I do" in a small ceremony before 40 family and friends (including the No Doubt frontwoman's three sons) at the backyard chapel on Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Sharing snaps from her big day on Instagram, Stefani gushed, "Dreams do come true!!!" It was a celebration filled with sweet and unforgettable moments, but what was the most memorable of all?
The 'highlight' of the night involved a very special song
Wedding guest Carson Daly was back at work co-hosting TODAY on Monday and he shared some major details from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding. "I feel like the uncle who's here to just blab!" he joked. For one, he officiated the whole thing. "It was very, very special. It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives," he enthused, noting, "The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamor, of course, just like Blake and Gwen."
Sharing snaps from the big day, Daly revealed additional details of the Oklahoma nuptials, including what he called the "highlight" of the ceremony. As it turns out, he was involved in that too. Noting that the three of them worked on perfecting the ceremony "for months," Daly actually suggested the couple write their own vows. Despite being "really reluctant," they eventually agreed.
Stefani went first "and she crushes — not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled. "It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.'" And he did. Telling the crowd that Stefani has "always" given him a hard time about not writing enough songs, he brought out a guitar and "next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called," Daly recalled. "Not a dry eye in the house. And that was really a highlight!"