Why Tom Bergeron Is Bitter About His Exit From Dancing With The Stars

Tom Bergeron is giving his experience with "Dancing With the Stars" a zero! It's been several years since Bergeron left his hosting gig on the ABC competition show, but he's still unhappy about how everything unfolded.

Bergeron, who began hosting the show in 2005, announced his departure in 2020 via X, formerly known as Twitter, per Variety. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," the host wrote. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

ABC followed Bergeron's announcement with a statement of their own, suggesting they wanted to change things up on the long-running show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," the statement read. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"DWTS" fans were left in shock after Bergeron's sudden exit, as it seemed as though there was more to the story than just moving on. Just a year after his departure, the former host hinted on "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast that he and those working on the dance competition show had been butting heads for a while. Bergeron revealed he wasn't surprised that his last season of the show would be it, and there seems to be a bitter reason why the host suddenly left.