What Is Taylor Swift's Say Don't Go Really About?

Just in time for the spooky season, Taylor Swift gave her fans some auditory treats to indulge in while rocking their Halloween costumes inspired by Swift's Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader era. But, the only scary thing about her song "Say Don't Go" is how good it is.

For Swifties, the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was a bit like receiving king-size candy bars from every house in the neighborhood on Halloween. In addition to "Say Don't Go," the record includes four other bonus tracks that weren't featured on the original album: "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Suburban Legends," and "Slut!"

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Diane Warren has a co-writing credit for "Say Don't Go." She told Rolling Stone she was happy that Swift decided to include it on her "1989" re-release after leaving it off the original album almost a decade ago. Warren, who has penned hits including the Aerosmith ballad "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and the Cher classic "If I Could Turn Back Time," revealed that she got to preview the song ahead of its release. "I said, 'Oh my god, this is f***ing awesome,'" she recalled. Sure, she's biased, but a rave review from the songwriting icon still has to make Swift feel pretty good about her decision to finally let her fans hear the track. "It was worth the wait," said Warren. While "Say Don't Go" was co-written, it does still explore a theme that Swifties never tire of.