What We Know About Matthew Perry's Famous Father

In light of the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, many are reflecting on the life and career of the late comedian. Most audiences knew Perry from his role on NBC's "Friends." Notably, the Chandler Bing actor was actually the second member of the Perry family to make his mark on Hollywood.

Born on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry was the son of Canadian journalist Suzanne Marie Langford and actor John Bennett Perry. You might recognize the elder Perry from a variety of film and television credits over the course of the last five decades. Alongside a handful of notable film credits, including 1976's "Midway" and 1996's "Independence Day," the majority of John Bennett Perry's acting career was focused on the small screen. He first appeared in a 1972 television movie called "Bobby Jo and the Good Time Band," an acting credit which he quickly followed up via brief appearances in popular TV shows like "Police Story," "Kung Fu," and "Little House on the Prairie." He later led series like 1979's "240-Robert," 1984's "Paper Dolls," and 1985's "Falcon Crest."

John Bennett Perry has not worked as an actor since 2011, but he remained an active part of his son's life. In fact, eagle-eyed fans of the Perrys might have noticed that the late actor recently shared a photo of himself with his father on Instagram.