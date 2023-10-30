Who Is Jesse Williams' Girlfriend, Ciarra Pardo?

Former "Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams, who went through a super messy divorce with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is currently dating Ciarra Pardo. According to Radar Online, the pair have been in a relationship since at least February 2022, when Williams referred to Pardo as his "longtime girlfriend." He's apparently known her since at least 2018, and the outlet sourced this info from Williams' and Drake-Lee's custody court records. Although Williams hasn't said much about his relationship with Pardo, it's not like they're hiding things. Over the past couple of years, paparazzi have caught the couple enjoying life on more than one occasion.

In June 2023, Williams and Pardo enjoyed a date in Los Angeles, according to Just Jared. The couple donned semi-matching outfits: light-colored jeans, neutral-colored shirts, and dark jackets. One year earlier, the couple partook in an Italian dinner in Manhattan, according to Daily Mail. According to the outlet, the lovebirds were spotted out in the middle of Williams' custody battle with his ex-wife. Despite their public outings, Williams and Pardo haven't spent much time promoting their relationship through social media. Then again, they're both super busy in their careers — especially Pardo.