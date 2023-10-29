Matthew Perry's Family Breaks Their Silence On His Tragic Death

On October 28, Matthew Perry was found unresponsive at a Los Angeles home, per TMZ. Insiders shared that he was discovered in a jacuzzi. Following Perry's unexpected death, tributes for the "Friends" star have begun pouring out, and those closest to him have broken their silence.

Perry's family has released a statement to People about the devastating news. They shared, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

More to come...