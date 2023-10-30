Jessica Biel's Gorgeous Transformation Through The Years

How did a midwestern girl with humble roots become one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors? Jessica Biel had her eyes set on fame at an early age, honing in on her craft when she was just a child with hopes of one day becoming a household name. All her acting classes eventually paid off, as she got her big break in 1996 playing the role of Mary Camden on the WB series "7th Heaven."

While the series cemented her fame, Biel's real acting prowess began to show in the early 2000s when she took on more action-packed roles in films like "Cellular," and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." Biel has starred in dozens of films throughout her career, from horror and thrillers to comedies and dramas. But her extensive film resume has often been characterized as lacking in depth, as reports suggest she's often hired for her looks and not her skills.

She's been named Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive" in 2005 and People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People" in 1999. But despite being praised for her looks, Biel denies the fact that it led to starring roles in Hollywood. "That wasn't really the case ... I felt like I was kind of on this pedestal a little bit, and it definitely didn't just open all the doors for me, which I thought it would," she told Radio Free Entertainment. Though the brunette beauty is known to many as being Justin Timberlake's wife, there's a lot more to her than what's printed in the tabloids. We're breaking down Jessica Biel's gorgeous transformation through the years.