How Sophie Turner Once Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Matthew Perry

Did you know? Sophie Turner once confessed to having a massive crush on actor Matthew Perry. Not that we blame her, of course. Perry, who tragically died on October 28 at age 54, was considered one of the biggest TV stars in the '90s thanks largely to his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends." In addition to playing the sarcastic and hilarious Chandler, Perry also flexed his acting chops in shows such as "The West Wing" and "Ally McBeal" and starred in films like "Fools Rush In," "The Whole Ten Yards," and "17 Again." Like Perry, Turner is renowned as a leading actor of her generation, particularly for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones." In 2019, just weeks after marrying pop star Joe Jonas, Turner confessed to having had a crush on Perry.

Appearing on Twitter's "#BehindTheTweets" series, where she revealed the context behind some of her most hilarious tweets, Turner shared the story behind a previous post in which she mentioned Perry's iconic character. "Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2016. She went on to express her admiration for Perry and regaled listeners about that time she tried to get with the famed actor — and failed.