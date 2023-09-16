A Look At Sophie Turner's Dating History Before Joe Jonas

"Games of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is married to Joe Jonas, but he isn't the first singer to capture her heart and mind. Joe and Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, hours after the Jonas Brothers' big Billboard Music Awards comeback. Joe's wedding didn't last three days like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's nuptials — but he did give Turner a second, more traditional ceremony a few weeks later, according to People. Of course, Traditional in this context means an exclusive ceremony in France!

Since then, Turner and Joe have spent their honeymoon years growing their little family, which also includes their two daughters. Of course, they're still celebs, so some of their relationship highlights have included the time Tuner roasted Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, for their Netflix special. She also starred alongside the other Jo Bro wives in the ultra-extravagant video for "Sucker" and has endlessly supported their musical revival. In any case, they seemed happily in love for a while.

Unfortunately, August 2023 proved a terrible month for the couple, as divorce rumors began circulating, per US Weekly. Then, Joe's divorce petition hit the news, confirming the speculation. Now, social media has pretty much ganged up on Joe over the suspicion he's been planting negative stories about Turner — a story for another day. After all, if they're unable to work on their issues, Joe will soon be in Turner's past... just like the other men she's dated.