Michael Strahan's Twin Daughters Isabella And Sophia Are All Grown Up

In October 2004, Michael Strahan became a father of four after welcoming twin daughters with his then-wife, Jean Muggli. The twins, Isabella and Sophie Strahan, born a few minutes apart, became adults when they turned 18 in October 2022. "I can't believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! So proud of the two of you and can't wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it's time for you to go home!" Michael wrote on Instagram at the time.

But while things seem to be going well for the Strahans, it wasn't long ago that the former New York Giants defensive end was embroiled in a nasty legal battle with Muggli over the custody of their twins. The saga — which lasted 16 years — started in 2007 after Michael was ordered to pay $18,000 monthly in child support along with $311,150 in back-dated support fees. Tensions between the former couple peaked in 2020. People reported that the "Good Morning America" host accused Muggli of physical and emotional abuse towards the twins. However, that same year, Page Six reported that Michael and Muggli had reached a settlement, with both parties agreeing to a joint custody agreement.

With the drama behind them, Michael can now focus on his role as a father. Time seems to have gone by fast as Sophie and Isabella are all grown up!