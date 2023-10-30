Michael Strahan's Twin Daughters Isabella And Sophia Are All Grown Up
In October 2004, Michael Strahan became a father of four after welcoming twin daughters with his then-wife, Jean Muggli. The twins, Isabella and Sophie Strahan, born a few minutes apart, became adults when they turned 18 in October 2022. "I can't believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! So proud of the two of you and can't wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it's time for you to go home!" Michael wrote on Instagram at the time.
But while things seem to be going well for the Strahans, it wasn't long ago that the former New York Giants defensive end was embroiled in a nasty legal battle with Muggli over the custody of their twins. The saga — which lasted 16 years — started in 2007 after Michael was ordered to pay $18,000 monthly in child support along with $311,150 in back-dated support fees. Tensions between the former couple peaked in 2020. People reported that the "Good Morning America" host accused Muggli of physical and emotional abuse towards the twins. However, that same year, Page Six reported that Michael and Muggli had reached a settlement, with both parties agreeing to a joint custody agreement.
With the drama behind them, Michael can now focus on his role as a father. Time seems to have gone by fast as Sophie and Isabella are all grown up!
Sophie and Isabella graduated high school
In May 2023, Sophia Strahan graduated high school, and as expected, Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate the milestone. "My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent and beautiful, and I can't wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you!" he captioned an Instagram photo featuring pictures of Sophia from the graduation ceremony. A few weeks later, Strahan was back on Instagram, this time to commemorate Isabella's graduation day. "Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can't wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you!" he penned.
But while Michael couldn't be prouder of his twins, the "Good Morning America" host has admitted to struggling with Isabella and Sophie's new chapter. "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow." They can't grow sitting around me all the time. But then they're kinda growing a little too much, where they don't wanna be around me when I wanna be around them," he revealed during a July 2023 appearance on "The View."
Speaking further on the show, Michael confirmed that the twins got into their first school choices, with Sophia getting into Duke University, North Carolina, and Isabella earning a spot at the University of Southern California. "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father," a proud Michael added during the conversation.
Sophie and Isabella share a close bond with their father
Though he is an NFL Hall of Famer, television show host, and journalist, Michael Strahan's best title remains "Dad," as evidenced by the close bond he shares with his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan. Speaking to People in 2016, Strahan opened up about finding time to spend with his youngest daughters, even when they lived part-time with their mom, Jean Muggli, in North Dakota. "It wasn't like, 'Okay, we split, now I'm gonna write a check and send it to your mom every month, and Daddy will see you down the road,'" he explained.
Unsurprisingly, Michael's bond with the twins has only gotten stronger over the years, with the trio often spending a lot of time together. Taking to Instagram in September 2023, the proud dad shared a picture of himself and Isabella posing at a stadium. "Got to spend the weekend with @isabellastrahan and see her all moved into college and check out a game," he captioned.
When they are not hanging out, however, Michael and his twin girls are there to support one another through different milestones. In January 2023, the former NFL star was joined by Sophia and Isabella, as well as his oldest daughter Tanita, as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Similarly, Michael was there to support Isabella back in April 2022 when she made her runway debut. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!" he gushed in a social media post.