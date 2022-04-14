Michael Strahan's Daughter Stuns In Her Runway Modeling Debut

When he's not on the air contributing to shows like "Good Morning America," former pro football athlete turned journalist Michael Strahan is busy with his role as a father of four. As reported by The Sun, Strahan has two children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins named Tanita and Michael Jr., and twin daughters from his second marriage to Jean Muggli named Isabella and Sophia.

While Strahan surely teaches his children a lot of important life lessons, he told People in 2016 that he also learns a lot from them, too. "Sometimes life gets serious for us as adults, but looking at my kids, it lets me know that you're allowed to have fun — you're allowed to have mindless fun," Strahan said. "And you're allowed to be yourself and act like no one is watching."

In addition to having a lot of fun while spending time with his kids, Strahan is a supportive father who encourages his children as they follow their individual paths. This was the case when he recently gave a shout-out to one of his daughters, Isabella, for a very special occasion.