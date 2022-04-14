Michael Strahan's Daughter Stuns In Her Runway Modeling Debut
When he's not on the air contributing to shows like "Good Morning America," former pro football athlete turned journalist Michael Strahan is busy with his role as a father of four. As reported by The Sun, Strahan has two children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins named Tanita and Michael Jr., and twin daughters from his second marriage to Jean Muggli named Isabella and Sophia.
While Strahan surely teaches his children a lot of important life lessons, he told People in 2016 that he also learns a lot from them, too. "Sometimes life gets serious for us as adults, but looking at my kids, it lets me know that you're allowed to have fun — you're allowed to have mindless fun," Strahan said. "And you're allowed to be yourself and act like no one is watching."
In addition to having a lot of fun while spending time with his kids, Strahan is a supportive father who encourages his children as they follow their individual paths. This was the case when he recently gave a shout-out to one of his daughters, Isabella, for a very special occasion.
Michael Strahan is a proud dad
Michael Strahan is one very glad dad! He has a great reason to be –– one of his four children, Isabella, recently made her first runway appearance as she strutted at the Sherri Hill fashion show, People reported. Strahan attended the event to display his support for his 17-year-old daughter. He also posted a celebratory video on his Instagram account showing Isabella expertly walking the runway in stunning gowns as he watched the show. "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend," Strahan beamed in the caption. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!"
This isn't the first time Strahan has shown love to his children on social media. He wished Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, a happy birthday on Twitter in 2021. "I can't believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life!" Strahan wrote alongside photos of himself, Isabella and Sophia. Congrats to Isabella and all of Strahan's kids as they conquer their amazing life goals!