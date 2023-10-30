Why Candy Spelling's First Marriage To Howard Frederick Leveson Failed

Candy Spelling had a fairytale marriage to television mogul Aaron Spelling – but that wasn't her only trip down the aisle. Candy and Aaron wed in 1968; she was 22, and he was 46. They remained together for nearly 40 years until Aaron died in 2006. The Spellings also raised two children together, daughter Tori and son Randy. At one point, the impossibly wealthy family lived in "The Manor," a 56,000 square-foot estate in Holmby Hills, California, that featured a bowling alley and movie theater.

The marriage worked because the couple had a great partnership, despite the perception that Candy was a "trophy wife" who served as a silent, pretty armpiece next to the famous producer. "I have to say that personally, I did a lot more," Candy told "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in an interview. "Aaron would be the one to tell you, to say, 'Oh my God she handled all the financial deals, she did all the investing.' Because he didn't like to do it and I was really good at it. So that worked."

But five years before she married Aaron Spelling, Candy had a short-lived marriage that was much less of a partnership.