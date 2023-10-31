The Dark Side Of Britney Spears' Parents

Britney Spears created an empire as one of the most successful pop musicians of her generation. The only problem? The legendary pop princess has claimed she never got to truly reap the benefits of her immense success due to the infamous conservatorship that plagued her life for well over a decade. After years of silence, the "... Baby One More Time" artist began publicly denouncing her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, for orchestrating an allegedly abusive, court-ordered guardianship that controlled her health, personal life, and professional endeavors for 13 years. While the conservatorship was officially terminated in 2021, drama still surrounds the bitter feud between the Grammy-winning artist and her parents, as of this writing.

Jamie and Lynne raised their children in the small town of Kentwood in Louisiana, but it was far from a picture-perfect family life. Jamie struggled with alcoholism while also dealing with his own demons stemming from his own childhood. Meanwhile, Lynne claimed in her 2008 memoir "Though the Storm" that, throughout their marriage, she'd endured "years of verbal abuse, abandonment, and erratic behavior."

On the heels of their daughter emerging on the pop music scene, Jamie and Lynne's marriage would come to an end in 2002. Alongside Britney's catapult into success came a harsher spotlight on the cracks in her own parents' story, forcing them to confront their shortcomings in front of the entire world. From the Louisiana trailer park to front page news, we're breaking down the dark side of Britney Spears' parents.