Former SNL Writer's Cruel Tweet About Matthew Perry Death Sparks Outrage
This article contains mention of substance abuse and addiction.
Tributes abound in the wake of Matthew Perry's death, but one former "Saturday Night Live" writer's comments about the "Friends" actor's sudden passing is sparking backlash.
On October 28, Perry tragically died at the age of 54. The actor was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home and it was initially reported that Perry had drowned in his hot tub. Authorities revealed there was no foul play involved, nor were there any drugs found at the scene. According to CNN, an autopsy has since been performed, but it may take weeks before his cause of death is officially revealed.
Perry's death was a shock to many. After news broke of his sudden passing, heartfelt tributes flooded social media. For instance, the creators of "Friends," Marta Kauffman and David Crane, released a statement, per Us Weekly. "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," they said. "He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words." However, former "SNL" writer Kevin Brennan's comments about the "Friends" actor's death is sparking outrage.
Kevin Brennan shared controversial comments about Matthew Perry death
Throughout his life, Matthew Perry was open about his struggles with addiction. The "Friends" actor dealt with alcohol and drug addiction for three decades, even during his time on the hit sitcom. He eventually beat his addiction and advocated for those struggling with the same disease up until his death in 2023. Many praised Perry's openness about his addiction and the work he has done for others, but one former "SNL" writer has made insensitive comments about Perry's addiction struggles in the wake of his death.
After discovering Perry had drowned, former "Saturday Night Live" writer Kevin Brennan shared controversial comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. The podcast host first wrote, "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA." TMZ then published an article about Brennan "mocking" Perry's death, to which he responded, "I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die." Brennan's insensitive comments have since sparked outrage online.
One X user wrote, "Are you that desperate to try and stay relevant? Until the TMZ article no one knew who you were. Millions knew & loved w/o hesitation Matthew. His past didn't change that, and it made him stronger. He passed away with more class, & dignity than you could ever hope to have." But, despite all the backlash Brennan faced, he appeared to be unbothered. Instead, he seemingly loved the attention.
Kevin Brennan seemed to love the attention
Former "Saturday Night Live" writer Kevin Brennan didn't seem fazed by the backlash he received amid his comments about Matthew Perry's sudden death. In fact, the podcast host continued to tweet out controversial remarks about Perry's passing. When one X user asked Brennan why drowning in a hot tub was funny, he said, "Because it's not very deep." He continued to mock addiction after one user shared how they hoped he never has to face the addiction struggles that not only Perry faced, but many other individuals. Brennan responded, "Sounds like fun." The podcast host's tweets seemed to prove he loved the attention he received from fans of the actor and media outlets.
Knowing his tweets were garnering attention, Brennan posted, "Am I trending yet?" However "Friends" fans wanted him to remember the buzz wasn't because he was funny or heartfelt. One user tweeted, "Yea, congrats on being an awful person." Despite the countless tweets criticizing Brennan's behavior, the writer didn't seem to mind. He went on to respond to the hate and even retweeted several articles mentioning his comments.
Brennan was seemingly basking in the attention. He tweeted, "I'm in the @nypost today. I'm going to consider retirement. This is the pinnacle. Too many people to thank." Although he is a comedy writer, Brennan's tweets were disrespectful in the eyes of many fans, and they were disgusted by how he approached the death of the beloved actor.
Kevin Brennan mocked Matthew Perry's death, but SNL didn't
Although Kevin Brennan might be a former "Saturday Night Live" writer, the NBC variety show shared a completely different perspective on Matthew Perry's sudden death. According to the New York Post, "SNL" paid tribute to the actor on the night of his passing. A black and white photo of the "Friends" actor and his name were shown during the show. And "SNL" wasn't the only one to honor the late actor, as many other tributes showed just how loved Perry was.
Maggie Wheeler, who played one of Chandler Bing's love interests, Janice, shared a touching tribute to Perry. She wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared." Paget Brewster, Perry's other on-screen love interest, also shared a touching tribute to the actor. She wrote, "I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though...He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."
So,, while Brennan may have made insensitive remarks about Perry's death, the love for the "Friends" actor clearly outweighed anything the former "SNL" writer had to say.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).