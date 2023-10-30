Former SNL Writer's Cruel Tweet About Matthew Perry Death Sparks Outrage

This article contains mention of substance abuse and addiction.

Tributes abound in the wake of Matthew Perry's death, but one former "Saturday Night Live" writer's comments about the "Friends" actor's sudden passing is sparking backlash.

On October 28, Perry tragically died at the age of 54. The actor was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home and it was initially reported that Perry had drowned in his hot tub. Authorities revealed there was no foul play involved, nor were there any drugs found at the scene. According to CNN, an autopsy has since been performed, but it may take weeks before his cause of death is officially revealed.

Perry's death was a shock to many. After news broke of his sudden passing, heartfelt tributes flooded social media. For instance, the creators of "Friends," Marta Kauffman and David Crane, released a statement, per Us Weekly. "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," they said. "He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words." However, former "SNL" writer Kevin Brennan's comments about the "Friends" actor's death is sparking outrage.