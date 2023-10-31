Matthew Perry's Near-Death Experience In 2018 Is Even More Painful To Revisit Now

This article contains mention of substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew Perry's life was filled with a lot of ups and downs, and at one point, the actor had a near-death experience just years before he tragically passed away.

On October 28, 2023, TMZ reported that Perry had died due to an apparent drowning. Authorities reported that there was no foul play involved, nor were there any drugs found on the scene. "Friends" fanatics mourned the loss of Perry as he was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit show. On the outside, Perry's life seemed quite spectacular with the immense success he gained from "Friends," but little did everyone know that the actor was battling with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to ABC, Perry began drinking at the age of 14 and continued to drink excessively throughout his time on "Friends." In 1997, Perry's addiction issues worsened after he ventured into painkillers, per People. The actor had gotten into a jet ski accident while filming "Fools Rush In" and was prescribed Vicodin. This sparked his addiction to painkillers, and he admitted that he would take 55 Vicodin a day, which caused him to drop down to 128 pounds. He shared, "I didn't know how to stop...I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older." Eventually, the actor would become sober, but it didn't come easy. And his struggles with addiction landed him in the hospital in 2018, facing a near-death experience.