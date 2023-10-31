Matthew Perry Had A Complicated Relationship With His Friends Co-Stars Before His Death

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

In breaking news that shocked the world, actor Matthew Perry was found dead on October 28, 2023, at his Pacific Palisades home. Emergency services responded to an anonymous call at the "Friends" alum's home, with a bystander having discovered Perry in his hot tub unresponsive. The firefighters who pulled Perry out of the tub quickly determined that he was already deceased, although the cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Fans and fellow celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow mourned the veteran actor en masse. Paltrow posted a sweet remembrance about her and Perry's little-known-about 1993 fling on Instagram, calling Perry "so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with." The tribute that hit many the hardest, however, came from Perry's "Friend" co-stars. On October 30, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reacted in a joint statement to People to their late pal's demise. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the quintet began, continuing to reflect, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able."

With his cast mates rocked by his tragic death, Perry clearly shared a bond with his former "Friends" co-stars. However, as he once revealed, their post-"Friends" relationship wasn't as close as he would have liked it to be.