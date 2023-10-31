Why Jennifer Aniston Has No Plans To Get Married Again Anytime Soon
Jennifer Aniston hasn't always had it easy. Growing up in the limelight, the actor has faced her share of tragedy and hardship, which have unfolded in the public eye. That includes not one but two Hollywood divorces, which dominated the headlines for months. First, there was her split from Brad Pitt in 2005, which coincided with the end of "Friends" and sparked a barrage of infidelity rumors. Folks couldn't stop wondering if Pitt had cheated with his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie, and they had a field day when it was confirmed they were dating. "I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year," Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2005, shortly after photos surfaced showing her ex vacationing with Jolie. Even so, she was working her way through the grief. "When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain," she told the outlet, although she admitted, "I wish it weren't in front of the world." Unfortunately, it was, but she rose above the drama and became stronger for it. "I feel like I've earned a superpower shield," she told the mag.
Then, in 2015, Aniston decided to give marriage another chance as she wed Justin Theroux. Sadly, the two called it quits in 2018, but Theroux assured Esquire their breakup was amicable. And yet, despite the drama-free divorce, it seems Aniston won't be saying "I do" again anytime soon — if ever.
Jennifer Aniston is so over marriage
The tabloids have not been kind to Jennifer Aniston when it comes to her relationships. She's often been scrutinized and judged for not having children, and pregnancy rumors have plagued her for decades. Things came to a head in 2016 when Aniston finally had enough and penned an op-ed for HuffPost titled "For The Record, I Am Not Pregnant. What I Am Is Fed Up." In it, she slammed the media for constantly speculating whether or not she would have kids. "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child," she seethed. "We don't need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own 'happily ever after' for ourselves."
For her, it seems that may not include marriage after all. Speaking with Allure in November 2022, the actor admitted she's not about to give matrimony another shot. "Never say never, but I don't have any interest," she mused. This isn't to say she regrets her previous unions, even if they did end in divorce. As she told Elle in 2019, "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion." And she's certainly not opposed to the idea of finding a new life partner. "I'd love a relationship," she confessed to Allure. "There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'"
Jennifer Aniston has had a lifelong struggle with relationships
Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to a high-profile union. In addition to her headline-making marriages, she's dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer and swears every one of her relationships has ended amicably. And yet, she told The Wall Street Journal in 2023 that romance is not her forte. Her parents had a messy split when she was young. "My house was not a fun house to live in," she told Allure, explaining that it set the wrong precedent for her. "Watching my family's relationship didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that,'" Aniston confessed. Instead, she learned to be on her own, and it stuck. "It was almost easier to just be kind of solo, so I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take," she admitted. As she's gotten older, she's struggled to build a solid union because of it. "It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want, and it's still a challenge for me in a relationship," she said, joking, "I'm really good at every other job I have."
Aniston previously told Interview Magazine in 2020 that she grew up in a "destabilized" house and vowed she'd never repeat her parents' mistakes. "[I was] watching adults being unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think, 'I don't want to do that,'" she recalled.