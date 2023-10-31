Why Jennifer Aniston Has No Plans To Get Married Again Anytime Soon

Jennifer Aniston hasn't always had it easy. Growing up in the limelight, the actor has faced her share of tragedy and hardship, which have unfolded in the public eye. That includes not one but two Hollywood divorces, which dominated the headlines for months. First, there was her split from Brad Pitt in 2005, which coincided with the end of "Friends" and sparked a barrage of infidelity rumors. Folks couldn't stop wondering if Pitt had cheated with his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie, and they had a field day when it was confirmed they were dating. "I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year," Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2005, shortly after photos surfaced showing her ex vacationing with Jolie. Even so, she was working her way through the grief. "When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain," she told the outlet, although she admitted, "I wish it weren't in front of the world." Unfortunately, it was, but she rose above the drama and became stronger for it. "I feel like I've earned a superpower shield," she told the mag.

Then, in 2015, Aniston decided to give marriage another chance as she wed Justin Theroux. Sadly, the two called it quits in 2018, but Theroux assured Esquire their breakup was amicable. And yet, despite the drama-free divorce, it seems Aniston won't be saying "I do" again anytime soon — if ever.