The Friends Joke That Is Now Tragically Eerie For Matthew Perry Fans

"Friends" has been making viewers laugh since the hit television sitcom first aired in 1994. The late actor Matthew Perry was a fan-favorite with his portrayal of the lovably awkward Chandler Bing, and still continues to be even after his tragic death on October 28. When TMZ first broke news of his death by apparent drowning, fans all around the world reeled in shock.

As reported by NBC News, many flocked to the New York City apartment building that was depicted on "Friends." Although the series was filmed in Burbank, California, the Greenwich Village building became a destination for fans to visit and is now a place for fans to pay tribute to Perry. A local resident, Richard Wiegle, lit a candle for the beloved actor and stated, "We just look at it as such a tragedy. He had so much more to give and so much more life to live. And he's been through a lot. It's just sad."

Since his passing, fans have discovered a scene from Season 7 of "Friends" that was hauntingly similar to the way Perry died and many are wondering if they'll ever be able to rewatch that episode again.