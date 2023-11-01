Travis Barker Spills Kourtney Kardashian's Due Date, And It's Sooner Than We Thought

Travis Barker has spilled the beans on some major details about his and Kourtney Kardashian's soon-to-be little one. The Blink-182 drummer revealed the name and when the couple should be expecting their baby boy.

Since the two got married, they have had major baby fever. "The Kardashians" documented Barker and Kardashian's journey to having a child, including the IVF process. However, after some time, Kardashian revealed she was leaving a potential pregnancy up to God. She shared, "I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." Well, it did happen! In June, Kardashian announced her pregnancy in quite an iconic way. The reality star paid homage to Barker's band's music video, "All The Small Things," in which a fan can be seen holding a sign that says, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." During his concert in Los Angeles, Kardashian held up a sign that said — you guessed it — "Travis I'm Pregnant." Fans were thrilled for the couple, especially knowing that they had wanted a kid for quite some time.

Since her announcement, much of Kardashian's pregnancy journey and the details of her and Barker's soon-to-be son have been kept under wraps. However, Barker seems to be getting antsy about welcoming his and Kardashian's baby and has slipped up on some details about when that will potentially happen and what they plan on naming him.