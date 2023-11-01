Travis Barker Spills Kourtney Kardashian's Due Date, And It's Sooner Than We Thought
Travis Barker has spilled the beans on some major details about his and Kourtney Kardashian's soon-to-be little one. The Blink-182 drummer revealed the name and when the couple should be expecting their baby boy.
Since the two got married, they have had major baby fever. "The Kardashians" documented Barker and Kardashian's journey to having a child, including the IVF process. However, after some time, Kardashian revealed she was leaving a potential pregnancy up to God. She shared, "I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." Well, it did happen! In June, Kardashian announced her pregnancy in quite an iconic way. The reality star paid homage to Barker's band's music video, "All The Small Things," in which a fan can be seen holding a sign that says, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." During his concert in Los Angeles, Kardashian held up a sign that said — you guessed it — "Travis I'm Pregnant." Fans were thrilled for the couple, especially knowing that they had wanted a kid for quite some time.
Since her announcement, much of Kardashian's pregnancy journey and the details of her and Barker's soon-to-be son have been kept under wraps. However, Barker seems to be getting antsy about welcoming his and Kardashian's baby and has slipped up on some details about when that will potentially happen and what they plan on naming him.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are naming their son Rocky
It may be a surprise (or maybe not), but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have decided to name their son Rocky Barker. In September, the reality star and musician held their Disneyland-themed baby shower filled with the classic over-the-top Kardashian decor, food, and activities, per People. Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, posted that they had a wishing tree for the new baby, which seemed to reveal they'd already settled on the name Rocky. Although it was speculation, Travis has since confirmed the rumors.
While appearing on the "One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast," Travis spoke to Morse about a benefit he was supposed to attend, but something more important was set to happen. He shared, "There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due." That's when Travis revealed the baby's full name will be Rocky Thirteen Barker. But the musician didn't stop there when spilling new details about his son's arrival. He revealed that this Halloween, there will be no tricks, just treats, because that's when Kourtney is due. When asked about the due date Travis responded, "Halloween," before Morse interjected and shared, "C'mon dude. You couldn't have planned that any better." Although Halloween is the official due date, according to Travis, he did share that the baby could potentially come anytime during the first week of November. So, fans won't have to wait too long for Rocky Barker's arrival.