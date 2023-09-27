Kourtney & Travis' Rumored Baby Name Proves They Are Indeed Trying To Rock Out

Kourtney Kardashian's leaked baby name seems to suggest that she is definitely trying to "rock out," no matter what Kim Kardashian thinks.

If that phrasing doesn't ring a bell, do not worry, as the Kardashian shade is too entertaining for us to ignore. During an episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney had a sit-down with Kim about being able to maintain her identity while discussing their never-ending feud over Kourtney's wedding. Kim hilariously replied, "But you definitely have your own identity. No one's trying to, like, to rock out."

If you've been following Kourtney's relationship with her husband and soon-to-be baby daddy, Travis Barker, then Kim was most certainly referencing the way Kourtney's fashion sense and personality seem to have been slowly and increasingly influenced by the Blink-182 rocker's edge. Kourtney was even able to find the humor in Benny Drama parodying her change in fashion in 2021, according to E! News. So, what does any of this have to do with Kourtney and Travis' baby name? Well, although Kourtney, whose due date is rumored to be at the close of 2023 (via Capital FM), has not officially shared her baby boy's name in a manner befitting the Kardashian family, fans believe they have figured out what she's named her sweet little miracle.

And it seems to be because of a poorly cropped Instagram photo!