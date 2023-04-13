Kourtney And Travis' Til Death Do Us Part Wedding Special Was Dead On Arrival

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding special was, as her sister Kim Kardashian would say, the least exciting to look at. When Kourtney and Travis Barker's "'Til Death Do Us Part" wedding episode was announced, it renewed hope that "The Kardashians" wasn't the best that the Kardashian-Jenner fam had to offer these days. Love them or hate them, Kourtney and Travis are the most visible and seemingly stable couple within their dynasty at the moment. Their penchant for oversharing plus their unprecedented triple wedding in Spring 2022 could've offered up an authentic special reminiscent of the content that made the family famous before their contracts with E! expired.

During the initial trailer, Kourtney and Travis promised that the special would be full of their "personal archive footage that we decided to share with the world." They also swore they'd break down the different energies of each of their three weddings, which took place in Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy. Basically? A three part marital saga, full of (likely) rash decisions, sentimental family moments, and the ornate architecture Italy is known for. Seated!

However, upon actually watching the special, it's clear that this was less a catch up for those unimportant enough to score an invite, and more of a vanity project or cash grab. One thing's for certain: the special definitely didn't live up to any reasonable expectation — in fact, it was dead on arrival.