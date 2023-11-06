The Stunning Transformation Of Vanessa Bayer

Those who hear the name Vanessa Bayer have one thought in their minds: the first person to do a Rachel Green impression on TV. That would be correct! With said impersonation, she stunned not only Jennifer Aniston (more on that later) but the millions of "Saturday Night Live" fans who tuned in every week and never got tired of Bayer's work. Although she joined SNL during its 36th season, Bayer became one of the most memorable cast members.

However, SNL isn't the only highlight of her career. She was part of the TV series "I Love That For You" and guest starred in "Barry" for one episode. Bayer also appeared in the reboot of "Will & Grace" and has given her voice to several animated characters for different TV series such as "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" and "Helpsters."

Throughout her career, she has used her personal experience to help grow her professional life. That is how she turned an illness from her teenage years into a book, "How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear?" turning something sad into something beautiful.