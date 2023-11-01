Is Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now A Harry Styles Diss Track? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift is the queen of breakup anthems. "Is It Over Now?" is one of those meaty tracks that has Swifties pondering every lyric and every memory of Swift and Harry Styles. The song is about a relationship that has ended, and the singer explores the past with a hint of bitterness and nostalgia. However, it's the second verse that has the strongest references to her relationship with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

"When you lost control / Red blood, white snow," Swift croons. The vivid imagery seems to reference lyrics from "Out of the Woods" (also from the original "1989"), with lines like, "Remember when you hit the brakes too soon / Twenty stitches in a hospital room."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she had been involved in a snowmobile accident with an ex-boyfriend. It seems as if both songs could be about the same accident and the same guy. She told the outlet how they avoided a media frenzy, saying, "You know what I've found works even better than an NDA? Looking someone in the eye and saying, 'Please don't tell anyone about this.'" Backing the theory, Styles was photographed in December 2012 with a bandage on his chin. The Daily Mail reported that he may have been involved in a skiing accident with his then-girlfriend, Swift. It turns out an NDA wasn't necessary because T-Swizzle wanted to break the news herself.