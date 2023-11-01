The Truth About Matthew Perry's Relationship With Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry remained impressively mum on their alleged fling, but Graham did offer a few minor details about their union in her 2016 memoir, "Talking as Fast as I Can." Admitting she didn't date much while filming "Gilmore Girls," she revealed, "The only bright spot, dude-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry." However, she was adamant that nothing ever came of it. "He became my longtime Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated, or FWIABNED," she shared. Even so, their connection was long-lasting. "My FWIABNED is very special to me," she wrote.

Graham similarly told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" there was nothing romantic between them, quipping, "You always make fun of me for not going out with him, but I keep telling you he's just my friend!" And a great friend at that. Graham and Perry shared the screen on numerous occasions, including in the 2008 indie film "Birds of America." She also appeared on three of his TV shows: "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Go On," and "The Odd Couple" on which she (fittingly) played his ex-wife. While promoting the latter, Perry showed his feelings were mutual. "She's one of my favorite people," he gushed, according to Distractify. "We have great chemistry when working together and it's fun to work with a close friend." He also included a photo of Graham in his 2022 memoir, for which she publicly congratulated him on X, formerly known as Twitter.