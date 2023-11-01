What Britney Spears Has Said About The Future Of Her Music Career

Save for a handful of collaborations and remixes, Britney Spears has been ostensibly quiet on the solo music front since 2016. However, rumors circulating in the grapevine suggest that fans may soon be treated to brand-new music from the pop princess.

Haters be damned, but there's no denying Spears' transformative impact on the music industry at large. The "Toxic" singer broke into the entertainment scene as a kid, starring in "The Mickey Mouse Club" alongside fellow luminaries like Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. She landed a music deal when she was just 15 years old, and two years later, she dropped her studio album "...Baby One More Time," which became a worldwide sensation and turned her into an immediate superstar. Her sophomore album, "Oops!... I Did It Again," also obliterated the charts, further cementing her status as a formidable force in pop music.

Despite relentless scrutiny from the media and her personal life being tabloid fodder, Spears went on to tour the world and churn out hit after hit, including "Womanizer," "Piece of Me," and "Work B***h." However, in 2021, after she was liberated from her years-long conservatorship that had largely dictated the direction of her career, she expressed a desire to turn her back on music entirely. Then again, according to some sources, Spears is reconsidering her decision and may release new material in the foreseeable future.