A Look At Jack Quaid's Romance With His The Boys Co-Star Claudia Doumit
Nepo baby he may be, but Jack Quaid is making a name for himself in Hollywood — thanks to roles in "The Boys," "Oppenheimer," and "My Adventures with Superman." Now about to air its fourth season, "The Boys" is a "snarky, sarcastic, taking-the-p***-out-of-superheroes show," as Jack explained in a 2023 interview with Esquire. And while the show is incredibly dark, with no shortage of guts, gore, and disturbing material, its cast members all get along well. "Despite how atrocious they may be as a character, everyone is a wonderful human being," Jack joked while speaking about the Amazon Prime series with DiscussingFilm. In fact, it's "The Boys" that introduced him to his current girlfriend, Claudia Doumit.
Doumit plays Congresswoman Victoria Neuman in the show, and — spoiler alert — the end of Season 3 reveals her to be perhaps the scariest superhero of them all, with the ability to explode limbs at will. Per EW, she's prepped to be next season's Big Baddie, with a possible showdown against Jack (Hughie Campbell) and his ragtag group of vigilantes in the cards. Does that mean Jack and Doumit will get more airtime on screen together? The duo have been tight-lipped about their romance so far, with neither speaking publicly about the other. Jack and Doumit also don't post about each other on social media, so it's hard to know where they currently stand. But we did some digging into their relationship status, so you don't have to.
Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid are 'going strong'
Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid met in 2020 after she joined the cast of "The Boys." At that point, Jack was in a relationship with actor Lizzy McGroder, who accompanied him to the premiere of Season 2. Though we don't know when Jack and McGroder split, he and Doumit went public with their relationship in June 2022, thanks to some cute photos shared by the Daily Mail. The outlet papped the pair holding hands while they were Down Under promoting Season 3 of "The Boys." A source reported they "looked happy" and later walked the carpet along with a few of their other co-stars. Now, over a year later, the couple is "still together and going strong."
Jack is eager to talk about "The Boys" but less so to talk about his love life. A source explained, "He's a very private person these days, just like his mother." Jack could also be feeling a little sensitive about being the son of two of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. "Sometimes I would have my friends in my class try to be friends with me because of who my parents were. And it was just like, 'Wait, this is weird. You don't really like me for me,'" he told Spoiler Magazine. What's to stop a prospective girlfriend from doing the same thing? Well, Doumit is already famous in her own right, but it makes sense that she and Jack don't flaunt their romance for the cameras.
Jack Quaid likes creative ladies
While Jack Quaid doesn't talk much about his dating life, we do know that he has a type: creative women. It makes sense when you think about the fact his parents met on a movie set! "I've never dated someone who wasn't in some way involved in the arts. I guess that's kind of my type: smarter than me and artistic," Quaid said in a 2019 interview with Glamour. According to AmoMama, his first public relationship (that we know of) was with Taylor Vee Robinson, a filmmaker whom he met while the pair were studying at New York University. Afterwards, he moved on with actor Lizzy McGroder. In the same interview with Glamour, he said, "My girlfriend is a comedian at the Groundlings, and it's cool to have something in common to talk about. She does sketch comedy. I do sketch comedy."
The sketch comedy connection didn't work out in the long run, maybe because Quaid developed feelings for Claudia Doumit. Since they seem to be "going strong," can we expect wedding bells in the couple's future? Speaking with The Los Angeles Times in 2019, Quaid explained that he still believes in the institution of marriage despite experiencing his parents' divorce as a child. "I'm into weddings," he said. It's a big party where all your friends get to celebrate the two of you. I totally see it as something that could happen in my future — I'm just not thinking about it yet."