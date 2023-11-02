A Look At Jack Quaid's Romance With His The Boys Co-Star Claudia Doumit

Nepo baby he may be, but Jack Quaid is making a name for himself in Hollywood — thanks to roles in "The Boys," "Oppenheimer," and "My Adventures with Superman." Now about to air its fourth season, "The Boys" is a "snarky, sarcastic, taking-the-p***-out-of-superheroes show," as Jack explained in a 2023 interview with Esquire. And while the show is incredibly dark, with no shortage of guts, gore, and disturbing material, its cast members all get along well. "Despite how atrocious they may be as a character, everyone is a wonderful human being," Jack joked while speaking about the Amazon Prime series with DiscussingFilm. In fact, it's "The Boys" that introduced him to his current girlfriend, Claudia Doumit.

Doumit plays Congresswoman Victoria Neuman in the show, and — spoiler alert — the end of Season 3 reveals her to be perhaps the scariest superhero of them all, with the ability to explode limbs at will. Per EW, she's prepped to be next season's Big Baddie, with a possible showdown against Jack (Hughie Campbell) and his ragtag group of vigilantes in the cards. Does that mean Jack and Doumit will get more airtime on screen together? The duo have been tight-lipped about their romance so far, with neither speaking publicly about the other. Jack and Doumit also don't post about each other on social media, so it's hard to know where they currently stand. But we did some digging into their relationship status, so you don't have to.